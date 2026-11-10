Earlier in the 2026 NFL season, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz raised his stock as a temporary QB for the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 1, Wentz came in to throw 19 passes. He completed 12 of them for 133 yards and a touchdown, leading the Vikings to a 39-22 win.

In Week 2, Wentz got the start. He threw 11-for-20, totaling 143 yards. It wasn’t a spectacular showing for Wentz, but he helped the Vikings secure a tight 9-3 win.

There was no discrepancy for the Vikings. As long as Kyler Murray was healthy, Wentz would be the backup. Murray stayed on the field through Week 8, but the Vikings called on Wentz again for their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Vikings didn’t seem to be in the market for a backup quarterback. With Wentz in the building, they felt confident enough to trade away JJ McCarthy weeks ago. After seeing Wentz struggle against Buffalo, their plans are changing.

Wentz struggled so much that the Vikings are in the mix for a new quarterback before Tuesday’s official deadline.

Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz’s Poor Play Changed Vikings’ Trade Plans

Against the Bills at home, Wentz threw 25 passes. Just eight of those passes were completed for a total of 81 yards. Two of them were intercepted. None of them resulted in scores.

That secure feeling that Wentz gave the Vikings throughout the first two weeks has suddenly evaporated. Amid a 23-6 loss, the Vikings ended up benching Wentz. In the end, it was a historically poor performance put on by the ex-Eagle.

Carson Wentz’ 8.9 passer rating is the lowest by any player (min. 25 att) since Sam Darnold was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots in 2019 (3.6). Wentz Monday…

– 38% off-target (worst in NFL since 2024)

– 36% comp when not pressured (worst in NFL this season)

– 25% comp to wide receivers (tied for worst in NFL this season) via ESPN Insights

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are doing what they can to scan the QB market before the trade gates are closed.

Two names Minnesota will take a look at: Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. Late last week, it was reported that neither of those guys are being shopped by their team. However, it’s highly unlikely they are untouchable.

The Vikings, sitting with a 6-2 record, might have to overpay for a passer, knowing they aren’t secure with the Murray-Wentz combination.

It’s an unfortunate scenario for a playoff-hopeful squad in a tough NFC North division, but the former Eagles passer simply isn’t getting the job done these days.