Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Could Secure Notable Bonus With Vikings

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is a long way from the big guaranteed money he had in his Eagles days.

At this stage of his career, Wentz is a backup who has to earn additional dollars through playing bonuses. Fortunately for Wentz, he’s getting a prime opportunity to do so with the Minnesota Vikings.

Carson Wentz Could Secure A Bonus On Sunday

During the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings’ starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a concussion early.

As a result, Wentz went into the game. The former Eagle had an impressive showing. He completed 12 out of 19 throws for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

After finishing the game with a 123.5 passer rating, Wentz and the Vikings defeated the Packers with a score of 39-22. Since Wentz played in at least 60% of the team’s snaps and secured a win, he earned an additional $100,000 bonus.

The bonuses can continue to stack on Sunday against the Bears.

According to Front Office Sports, Wentz will get $100,000 anytime he plays 60% of the snaps in a win. That can go on for six games. After that, each of the next six wins would be worth $150,000.

It’s unclear how long Murray could be out. Since he has a concussion, the veteran quarterback isn’t expected to miss a large chunk of time. In the meantime, Wentz will take advantage of the situation.

Carson Wentz In The NFL

Wentz played through the first five years of his career on the Eagles. After 68 appearances (35-32-1 as a starter), Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

After his run with the Colts, Wentz went to the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wentz is now in the midst of his second season with the Vikings.

Last season, Wentz appeared in five games and went 2-3 as a starter. The veteran quarterback threw for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.