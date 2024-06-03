New Addition to Eagles Roster Emerging As ‘Dark Horse’ to Steal Starter’s Spot

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is having himself quite the start to his 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia signed Rodgers back in August of 2023, but he sat out the entire year after getting suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He was reinstated by the league in April.

The Eagles added Rodgers with knowledge of the suspension and the fact they wouldn’t be able to see how he could contribute to the team on the field until the 2024 season.

It’s very early, but in his first OTAs with the team, the 26-year-old Rodgers is making his impact felt. He intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and returned the pick for a touchdown during the team’s May 27 practice.

After watching Rodgers get a hot start on defense, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic wrote that Philly’s new DB “is a dark horse candidate to contribute significant snaps at cornerback in 2024.”

Could Isaiah Rodgers Be Starting CB for Philadelphia Eagles This Coming Season?

Darius Slay will start on the left side, where he spent over 80% of his snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. Veteran James Bradberry had a rough time in 2023, and if Rodgers can outshine Bradberry throughout training camp, it’s not a reach to think he could be the team’s new starter opposite Slay.

The Eagles are currently loaded at the cornerback position. In addition to Rodgers, Slay and Bradberry, they have rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean along with vets Avonte Maddox, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kelee Ringo and Tyler Hall, among others.

“Rodgers represents a potential conflict the Eagles may face when trimming their roster to 53 players at the end of training camp,” Kubina noted. “If he establishes himself as a reliable option, both as an outside corner and a platoon member in nickel and dime packages, can the Eagles justify dedicating a spot for the less-versatile Bradberry?”

During his last full season in 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games and started nine. He played 283 coverage snaps that year, per PFF, and allowed to 17 catches and two touchdowns on 25 targets. Most impressively, he gave up just 7.4 yards per reception that year.

Rodgers Says He’s Been Working on His Game During Suspension Year

At 5’10 and 170 pounds, Rodgers isn’t big, but he’s fast and he has great instincts. He says he spent his suspension working to get even faster.

“I just kept my schedule as if I was still playing,” Rodgers said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “On Sundays I used it like a game day so I’d do cardio and things like that. I’d take Tuesdays off as if I was still playing. So I kind of still stayed with the NFL schedule and just continued to work and just prepare for these moments.”

“I’d say I’m faster,” he added. “That’s the one thing I can say. I worked on my speed (during the) offseason, I worked on my hands. I think just making plays on the ball is one thing that I definitely played a factor in throughout this offseason, just building up my speed.”

Rodgers is set to make just over $1 million in 2024. The 30-year-old Bradberry’s cap hit is over $4.3 million. If Rodgers continues to make plays and impress, it might be a surprise if the Eagles don’t choose him over Bradberry when it comes to starting.