Ex-Eagles Player Reacts To Confusing Ravens Trade That Puts Him On Notice

When the Philadelphia Eagles needed to replace an injured Landon Dickerson at left guard, they felt their best bet was to move the center Cam Jurgens over to fill in.

The experiment didn’t go well. After four weeks of Jurgens at left guard, the Eagles picked up the Baltimore Ravens‘ call and were willing to send Jurgens to Maryland for draft picks.

For Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick, the Eagles acquired a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

It was a shocking return, considering Jurgens struggled throughout the 2025 NFL season, along with the first four games of 2026.

Going to the Ravens, Jurgens was getting back to snapping the ball. The Ravens were hoping to see the center revert to his Pro Bowl-caliber play with a fresh start. Jurgens played 100% of the Ravens’ snaps from weeks seven through nine.

Then at the trade deadline, the Ravens made a confusing move to acquire a center. A buzzer-beater deal between the Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons sent Ryan Nezuil to the Ravens in exchange for the guard Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round pick.

After the deadline, Jurgens reacted to the move.

Ex-Eagles Center Cam Jurgens Reacts To Confusing Ravens Trade

“It’s never a bad thing to have more guys that can snap, right?” Jurgens told reporters.

“I mean, I think it’s a good thing we’re bringing in more guys that can snap, and you know Ryan’s a guy that’s played a lot of football, and I’m excited to, you know, have him in the room, and he’s been with Led, and he’s going to be a great addition.”

The initial thought in Philly was, “Are they really going to move Jurgens to guard like the Eagles did?” Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter told the press that wasn’t the case.

While they are keeping Jurgens in place, the depth move surely has to add some level of pressure to Jurgens during the final stretch of the year.

His season has been up and down, but Jurgens has proven to be a high-level center before. If he can reach that gear again, he won’t have to worry about a last-minute deadline move affecting his standing out in Baltimore.