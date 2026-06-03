Eagles’ Chances of Landing Maxx Crosby After Myles Garrett Trade Revealed

After being talked about as a potential trade suitor for superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett, the Philadelphia Eagles watched him get traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Tuesday, the Rams and Cleveland Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade featuring Garrett. All offseason long, the Eagles have been rumored to have interest in making an aggressive move to bolster their pass rush. They will have to look elsewhere if they still want to do that.

There is one potential option worth keeping an eye on.

Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Ravens decided to back out of the deal. As of right now, Crosby remains with the Raiders.

Could Las Vegas still consider moving him? Philadelphia’s chances of pulling off a trade for Crosby have been updated.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Chances for Maxx Crosby Trade Revealed

Kalshi has released the latest odds for the Eagles to acquire Crosby from the Raiders. They aren’t very good at this point in time.

As of the time of this writing, Philadelphia is being given a six percent chance of getting a deal done with Las Vegas.

While the odds clearly aren’t great, there are many who didn’t think Garrett would get traded this offseason. In the NFL, anything can happen. Should the Raiders decide that trading Crosby is what’s best for the franchise, a team like the Eagles could swoop in and workout a trade.

More than likely, Crosby won’t end up in Philadelphia. But nothing can truly get counted out entirely.

Maxx Crosby Would Be a Godsend for the Eagles’ Defense

Howie Roseman has built the Eagles’ roster well. Entering the 2026 NFL season, they are going to be one of the potential Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

Adding Crosby would make their championship odds jump dramatically.

Last season with Las Vegas, the 28-year-old star played in 15 games. He racked up 73 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes.

Throughout his entire seven-year career in the NFL, Crosby has totaled 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

Philadelphia is not far away from bringing another championship home. If Crosby is still available, Roseman should consider making a push to acquire him. For now, that scenario isn’t something that fans should hold their breath about.