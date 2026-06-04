Eagles Bring Back Former $3 Million LB 2 Days After Release: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles released linebacker Chandler Martin to begin this month. But the second-year player is already back with Nick Sirianni and the Eagles.

The Eagles signed Martin back to their roster, according to the NFL transaction wire Wednesday. That signing came roughly two days after the Eagles cut the linebacker.

Philadelphia first signed Martin in NFL free agency during March. Martin appeared in three games for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie last season.

Despite being an undrafted free agent in 2025, the Ravens signed Martin to a 3-year, $2.985 million contract last offseason.

Chandler had five combined tackles while only playing on special teams in his three games for Baltimore during 2025.