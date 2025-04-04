Eagles Could Trade $57 Million Super Bowl Champ to Bears

The Dallas Goedert trade rumors are running more rampant than ever, and it’s not like Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is doing anything to stop them.

“Right now, he’s on our football team,” Sirianni said at the NFL’s annual meeting, per ESPN. “Obviously, Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, a heck of a leader. We want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL. We’ll see what happens and how that happens, but of course you want everyone back.”

Goedert is entering the final year of his four-year, $57 million contract, and the Eagles are likely looking to rid themselves of his $12 million cap hit in 2025.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports considered the potential trade landscape for Philly, and threw out an interesting potential trade partner: the Chicago Bears.

TE Dallas Goedert Floated as Trade Option for Chicago Bears

“Cole Kmet is fairly accomplished at tight end in the Windy City, but he’s also had bouts of inconsistency,” Benjamin wrote in his April 1 column. “Goedert could help offset the loss of Keenan Allen. And he’s got a probable backer in the front office, as assistant general manager Ian Cunningham worked for the Eagles when Goedert was drafted.”

Goedert, 30, played 10 games last season, finishing with 42 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns. His season was marred by injuries, including a hamstring issue that caused him to miss three games and a knee injury sustained in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, leading to his placement on injured reserve.

Goedert returned for the postseason, though, and was a significant contributor leading up to the Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 victory. Over four playoff games, he amassed 17 receptions for 215 yards and a TD. Notably, in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders, he had seven catches for 85 yards.

Goedert, a 6’5”, 256-pound vet, has been consistent with the Eagles, amassing 349 receptions for 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns over seven seasons. His ability to contribute both as a reliable pass-catcher and a formidable blocker could be something new Bears head coach Ben Johnson might find intriguing.

Bears Looking for Another TE to Pair With Cole Kmet

Johnson’s offense incorporates lots of two- tight end sets, often utilizing 12-personnel to create mismatches. During his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Johnson effectively employed tight ends in both the passing and running games, and he’s sure to do the same in Chicago.

The Bears’ current TE corps, featuring Cole Kmet and recent acquisition Durham Smythe, would benefit from Goedert’s addition. While Kmet has shown promise and Smythe brings experience, incorporating Goedert would unquestionably elevate the unit. The Bears are likely taking a young TE in the upcoming draft, but if Goedert can be acquired for a reasonable price, adding him is a possibility.

So, what does Goedert’s trade value look like?

“There are league sources who believe the Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26′ or ’27,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on X. “However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations. Either way, Goedert is a Super Bowl champion and one of the nicer people you’ll speak to in the league, and in that locker room.”

A fourth-round pick for Goedert isn’t going to happen. He’s over 30, and TE isn’t exactly a premium position. Perhaps a 2026 fifth- or — most likely — a future sixth- round pick?

Despite his connection to Cunningham in the Bears front office, Chicago likely wouldn’t pony up more than that. The Eagles would probably have to eat some of his future salary, as well. Would it be enough, or could another team swoop in with a better offer? We’ll find out soon.