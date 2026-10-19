Former Eagles Starting Safety Suspended 1 Game For Spitting

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ season seems to be rapidly falling apart, having appeared to have now lost both Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season as well as not one but four running backs, leaving just Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue as the team’s viable options at the position at this point in time.

However, one familiar face that was formerly on the Eagles; defensive back CJ Gardner- Johnson; also faced bad news on Monday when it was announced he would be suspended one game for spitting on tight end Brock Bowers in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

CJ Gardner-Johnson Suspended One Game For Spitting at Brock Bowers

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being suspended one game after cameras captured him spitting at Raiders TE Brock Bowers.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, before in the same post sharing video footage of the situation.

Whilst Bowers’ back was turned, Gardner-Johnson spat at the All-Pro’s feet, whilst facing center Tyler Linderbaum.

For this, the 28-year old was ejected from the game, and afterwards apologized to his teammates.

CJ Gardner-Johnson Set to Not Play Again Until Week 9

Consequently, CJGJ will miss the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens after the team’s Week 7 bye. He will also forfeit his game-cheque worth $109, 166.

The 2019 fourth round pick for the New Orleans Saints had two stints in Philadelphia, both of which lasted just one season apiece. The first was in 2022, where he started 12 games in the regular season, and the second in 2024, where he started 16.

In both seasons, the seventh-year pro started every playoff bout as the Eagles reached the Super Bowl on both occasions, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before exacting their revenge and winning the franchise’s second all-time Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2024 season.