The Makai Lemon experience has been off to a concerning start. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ rookie wide receiver has had a quiet training camp, and now he’s adding a setback to the equation.

When the Eagles practiced inside to avoid the rain on Monday, August 3, Lemon was present for the session. However, once the team got working on drills that weren’t individual, Lemon was not participating.

The Eagles didn’t list Lemon on the initial practice injury report, which suggested he suffered the setback during practice. On Tuesday, August 4, the rookie receiver was not on the field at the start of practice.

This time, the Eagles confirmed that he is dealing with a setback.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Clarity On Makai Lemon Injury

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, Lemon is dealing with a hamstring issue.

On a positive note, Berman reports that the Eagles are not concerned about the setback long-term. However, hamstring issues can be tricky. When it comes to Lemon, this is his second hamstring-related injury this offseason.

When the Eagles held voluntary OTAs back in late May, Lemon started dealing with a hamstring injury. Once the Eagles made it to mandatory minicamp, the rookie wide receiver missed every session.

At the start of training camp, Lemon was a full participant. Despite his hamstring not being an issue through the first week of practice, Lemon has struggled to stand out to local media.

While that’s not a major concern, considering he is working through the first NFL training camp of his career, the multiple setbacks throughout offseason activities are becoming a notable concern.

The Eagles tossed pads on for the first time this offseason on Tuesday. With the work ramping up, that could cause the Eagles to take it slow with Lemon as the week plays out.