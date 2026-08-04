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Philadelphia Eagles Get Clarity On Makai Lemon Injury

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans reacts after a catch during a 26-21 Trojans win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Makai Lemon experience has been off to a concerning start. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ rookie wide receiver has had a quiet training camp, and now he’s adding a setback to the equation.

When the Eagles practiced inside to avoid the rain on Monday, August 3, Lemon was present for the session. However, once the team got working on drills that weren’t individual, Lemon was not participating.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches the ball during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles didn’t list Lemon on the initial practice injury report, which suggested he suffered the setback during practice. On Tuesday, August 4, the rookie receiver was not on the field at the start of practice.

This time, the Eagles confirmed that he is dealing with a setback.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Clarity On Makai Lemon Injury

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Makai Lemon of the Southern California Trojans participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, Lemon is dealing with a hamstring issue.

On a positive note, Berman reports that the Eagles are not concerned about the setback long-term. However, hamstring issues can be tricky. When it comes to Lemon, this is his second hamstring-related injury this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles OTA Offseason Workouts

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: DeVonta Smith #6, Hollywood Brown #0, and Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the Eagles held voluntary OTAs back in late May, Lemon started dealing with a hamstring injury. Once the Eagles made it to mandatory minicamp, the rookie wide receiver missed every session.

At the start of training camp, Lemon was a full participant. Despite his hamstring not being an issue through the first week of practice, Lemon has struggled to stand out to local media.

While that’s not a major concern, considering he is working through the first NFL training camp of his career, the multiple setbacks throughout offseason activities are becoming a notable concern.

The Eagles tossed pads on for the first time this offseason on Tuesday. With the work ramping up, that could cause the Eagles to take it slow with Lemon as the week plays out.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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