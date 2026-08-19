Vic Fangio didn’t have to say much to leave Philadelphia Eagles fans concerned about the status of their notable offseason acquisition, Jonathan Greenard.

Dealing with a pectoral injury, Greenard has been off the field since the start of training camp. While initial reports hinted that Greenard could be good to go for Week 1 of the regular season, Fangio’s one-word answer about Greenard on August 19 wasn’t exactly promising.

Eagles Coach Drops Concerning One-Word Jonathan Greenard Injury Update

A reporter asked the Eagles’ defensive coordinator if he’s worried about Greenard missing the start of the season.

Fangio’s response? “Yeah,” he said.

Not exactly ideal for the Eagles, who not only traded for Greenard this offseason but also added a financial investment in him with an extension.

The former Minnesota Vikings veteran cost the Eagles a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick. Then, the Eagles put a four-year, $100 million deal on the table, with half of that already guaranteed.

Considering Greenard suffered a season-ending injury after 12 games with the Vikings last year, the start to his Eagles run isn’t exactly promising.

Eagles-Patriots Joint Practice

It’s safe to assume that Greenard won’t be making his training camp debut with the Eagles, as they are on the road facing the New England Patriots for practice and a preseason game this week.

At this point, it’s becoming easy to question whether Greenard will participate in training camp at all.

The Eagles haven’t dipped into free agency for a notable addition just yet. After the Greenard injury was revealed, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was linked to the team as a possible addition. So far, the Eagles the don’t seem to be heading in that direction.

Once there is a clear timeline, that will likely dictate what the Eagles do next with their roster. So far, the situation doesn’t seem ideal.