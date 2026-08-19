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Eagles Coach Drops Concerning One-Word Jonathan Greenard Injury Update

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Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 09: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Houston Texans in the third quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Texans 20-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vic Fangio didn’t have to say much to leave Philadelphia Eagles fans concerned about the status of their notable offseason acquisition, Jonathan Greenard.

Dealing with a pectoral injury, Greenard has been off the field since the start of training camp. While initial reports hinted that Greenard could be good to go for Week 1 of the regular season, Fangio’s one-word answer about Greenard on August 19 wasn’t exactly promising.

Eagles Coach Drops Concerning One-Word Jonathan Greenard Injury Update

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 13: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL playoff game at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Vikings 27-9 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A reporter asked the Eagles’ defensive coordinator if he’s worried about Greenard missing the start of the season.

Fangio’s response? “Yeah,” he said.

Not exactly ideal for the Eagles, who not only traded for Greenard this offseason but also added a financial investment in him with an extension.

The former Minnesota Vikings veteran cost the Eagles a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick. Then, the Eagles put a four-year, $100 million deal on the table, with half of that already guaranteed.

Considering Greenard suffered a season-ending injury after 12 games with the Vikings last year, the start to his Eagles run isn’t exactly promising.

Eagles-Patriots Joint Practice

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s safe to assume that Greenard won’t be making his training camp debut with the Eagles, as they are on the road facing the New England Patriots for practice and a preseason game this week.

At this point, it’s becoming easy to question whether Greenard will participate in training camp at all.

The Eagles haven’t dipped into free agency for a notable addition just yet. After the Greenard injury was revealed, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was linked to the team as a possible addition. So far, the Eagles the don’t seem to be heading in that direction.

Once there is a clear timeline, that will likely dictate what the Eagles do next with their roster. So far, the situation doesn’t seem ideal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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