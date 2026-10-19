The Indianapolis Colts made a big move at the top of the week, as they are cutting ties with their GM, Chris Ballard.

The 57-year-old executive leaves his position after serving as the front office leader since 2017. The Colts make that move after a 2-4 start to the season. The NFL will watch closely as Ballard just might be the first domino to fall.

If that’s the case, the Philadelphia Eagles will almost certainly be relevant to their fallout, as the head coach Shane Steichen could be a future coaching candidate for the Eagles.

Colts’ GM Firing Could Have Eagles Watching Closely

The Eagles can’t keep offensive coordinators in place for long. Some get let go after one season, while the successful ones move up the ladder with another team.

Steichen is one that got away. After coaching an Eagles offense that produced a near-MVP season from quarterback Jalen Hurts and went to the Super Bowl in 2022, Steichen was hired by the Colts to become their head coach.

Since taking over in 2023, Steichen’s Colts have only posted a winning season once. They haven’t been a playoff team during his era–and so far–they aren’t trending in the right direction in 2026.

It could only be a matter of time before the Colts can Steichen. Over in Philly, where the Eagles are 2-4, and struggling at a historic pace on offense, Nick Sirianni might face a similar uncomfortable situation if the Eagles can’t get it together.

Why Steichen Still Makes Sense For The Eagles

The record isn’t promising at all. The Colts have won just 47.4% of their games with Steichen as the head coach. It’s fair to question why he suddenly makes sense for the Eagles in the event he gets fired.

Because what happens upstairs trickles down. Ballard has had plenty of time to build up the Colts’ roster and make them competitive, but they’ve been mediocre-to-bad before Steichen set foot in the building.

Steichen took over a 4-12 squad. His offenses were quarterbacked by an inexperienced Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, who was cut loose by the New York Giants. While the Richardson experience flopped in Indy, there were high moments with Jones, who looked to be resurging under Steichen until he suffered a major setback.

Over in Philly, there is an opposite narrative. While Sirianni’s team has won plenty since 2021, including two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, many tend to credit the front office for building the proper personnel on the roster to work with.

Offensive coaches might be on the chopping block in Philly, but the GM, Howie Roseman, has some of the best job security in the league. He could help Steichen reach greater heights with his skill set if the Eagles choose to go in a different direction after the 2026 NFL season.