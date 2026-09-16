Commanders Get Bad Injury News After Eagles Served A Loss

Going against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Washington Commanders suffered a key setback on the defensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders’ star linebacker Frankie Luvu suffered a groin injury.

“Commanders LB Frankie Luvu suffered a minor groin strain Sunday against Philadelphia, per sources. His status for this week remains uncertain, but this shouldn’t be a long-term issue and he’s expected to avoid IR,” Fowler reported on X.

Frankie Luvu vs Eagles In Week 1

Playing against the Eagles over the weekend, Luvu came up with four total tackles on the defensive end.

The linebacker got in the backfield to come up with a sack. During the matchup, the Eagles’ offensive line struggled to handle the pass-rushing pressure, leading to three sacks on Jalen Hurts.

Still, the Eagles managed to come away with the victory. Hurts threw for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The star quarterback also rushed seven times for 46 yards.

The Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-22.

Could Luvu Miss The Next Action Against The Eagles?

It doesn’t seem that Luvu is in danger of missing long-term action.

While the Commanders’ Week 2 matchup could seemingly exclude Luvu, the Commanders aren’t ready to rule him out against the Dallas Cowboys just yet.

Since Washington is currently leaving Week 2 up in the air, there is a good chance that Luvu could be set to take on the Eagles in their second meeting of the year. The Commanders will host the Eagles on November 1, for a primetime matchup in DC.