Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Get Bad Injury News Before Facing Eagles In Week 1

  • 3.1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on September 13.

While the game is still one month out, the Eagles learned on Saturday, August 8, that the Commanders are going to be without a key player already.

Commanders Get Bad Injury News Before Facing Eagles In Week 1

Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 11: Tyler Biadasz #63, Laremy Tunsil #78 and Nick Allegretti #67 of the Washington Commanders look on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 11, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Commanders have confirmed that the star lineman Laremy Tunsil has suffered a notable injury.

Not only will Tunsil certainly miss the Week 1 action against the Eagles, but he’s likely to miss at least a portion of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans looks on after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

“Five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season,” Garafolo wrote on the social media platform, X.

Laremy Tunsil’s NFL Career

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 27: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans reacts after attempting to catch a pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old entered the NFL as the 13th overall pick out of Ole Miss in 2016.

Tunsil started his career with the Miami Dolphins. After three seasons in Florida, Tunsil landed on the Houston Texans via trade.

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans takes to the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After a six-year run on the Texans, Tunsil landed with the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Commanders acquired the lineman, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, in exchange for several future draft picks. Tunsil signed a notable $60.2 million extension with the Commanders.

The Commanders dealt with a ton of injuries in 2025. Tunsil was available for 14 games, as the team regressed. Unfortunately for Washington, they will face a tough Eagles team without the star on the field protecting the backfield early on.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments