The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on September 13.

While the game is still one month out, the Eagles learned on Saturday, August 8, that the Commanders are going to be without a key player already.

Commanders Get Bad Injury News Before Facing Eagles In Week 1

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Commanders have confirmed that the star lineman Laremy Tunsil has suffered a notable injury.

Not only will Tunsil certainly miss the Week 1 action against the Eagles, but he’s likely to miss at least a portion of the season.

“Five-time Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice today during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. He’ll likely require surgery and will miss at least a significant portion of the regular season,” Garafolo wrote on the social media platform, X.

Laremy Tunsil’s NFL Career

The 32-year-old entered the NFL as the 13th overall pick out of Ole Miss in 2016.

Tunsil started his career with the Miami Dolphins. After three seasons in Florida, Tunsil landed on the Houston Texans via trade.

After a six-year run on the Texans, Tunsil landed with the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Commanders acquired the lineman, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft, in exchange for several future draft picks. Tunsil signed a notable $60.2 million extension with the Commanders.

The Commanders dealt with a ton of injuries in 2025. Tunsil was available for 14 games, as the team regressed. Unfortunately for Washington, they will face a tough Eagles team without the star on the field protecting the backfield early on.