The 2026 NFL offseason has been a difficult one for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders.

Lately, the Commanders have received some unfortunate news regarding the playing statuses of some key players before Week 1 against the Eagles, and on Wednesday, August 19, they added another setback to the mix.

Commanders Dealt More Bad News On Injury Front Before Week 1 vs Eagles

According to a report from ESPN, Commanders’ defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton will miss Week 1 of the regular season and beyond.

“Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, a source confirmed. Newton is expected to miss a significant period of time because of the injury,” John Keim of ESPN wrote.

Add another one to the list, which already includes Dorance Armstrong (suspension), Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps), and possibly Trey Amos (fibula).

Jer’Zhan Newton’s NFL Career

Coming out of Illinois in 2024, Newton was a second-round pick for the Commanders in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, he started 11 of 16 games. That year, he racked up 44 tackles, six for a loss, and 2.0 sacks. He also had a forced fumble and a recovery.

Last season, Newton started just two of the 17 games he played. The defensive lineman came up with 38 tackles, four going for a loss. He finished the season with 5.0 sacks.

Unfortunately, Newton’s third NFL season will begin on the injury report. His timeline is not clear, but it seems there is a chance that Newton could end up missing both matchups against the Eagles this season. After Week 1, the Eagles and the Commanders will revisit the rivalry in Week 8.