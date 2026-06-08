DeVonta Smith might’ve ruffled some feathers this past weekend while participating in a Celebrity Basketball game alongside his former teammate, AJ Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles star didn’t need to say anything to get what many fans view as a subliminal response out of Washington Commanders cornerback, Trey Amos.

“Who’s gonna hold Smitty?” Was the question when the Commanders were brought up.

When Trey Amos’ name was dropped, Smith simply smirked.

Commanders CB Sends Subliminal Message To Eagles’ DeVonta Smith

Trey Amos took to Instagram on Sunday, June 7, to repost an old video of retired NBA star Chris Paul doing a fake laugh during his time with the Houston Rockets.

Years later, that moment for Paul is still a viral hit, as it’s turned into a meme.

Amos didn’t directly address Smith or anybody else involved in the video, but many NFL fans see it as a subliminal response to Smith.

DeVonta Smith’s New Challenge On The Eagles

Many Eagles fans jumped to DeVonta Smith’s defense, sharing his previous career-high game of eight catches for 169 yards and one touchdown against the Commanders.

However, that game occurred in September 2022.

While that remains his second-highest yards total in a single game, Smith broke that total on October 19, 2025, against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles’ star caught nine passes for 183 yards. He scored one touchdown in the Eagles’ victory.

Throughout most of his career, Smith played as WR2 to AJ Brown. One season after his rookie campaign, the Eagles traded for AJ Brown, who became a multi-time All-Pro in Philadelphia.

With Brown out of the picture, he is now the pass-catcher who will have all eyes on him in Philadelphia, offering Smith a new challenge in the game.

Trey Amos Right Now

Heading into year two, Trey Amos is feeling confident on the Commanders.

The former First-Team All-SEC winner, who had stints at Louisiana, Alabama, and Ole Miss, was drafted in the second round by the Commanders in 2025.

Washington made Amos the 61st overall pick.

Amos played in 10 games for the Commanders last season, with eight of them being starts. He totaled 32 tackles, with one of them going for a loss. He also deflected six passes.

As long as both players are healthy, they’ll go head-to-head for the first time in 2026 on September 13.