Commanders Make Surprising Roster Move Before Facing Eagles

Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 matchup, the Washington Commanders have made a roster move that adds more question marks to their current offensive struggles.

The veteran offensive tackle DJ Humphries has been released.

“This is interesting – the Commanders just released veteran tackle DJ Humphries. Im curious what the corresponding move will be,” NBC Sports’ JP Finaly reported.

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Washington’s offensive line was already questionable at best going into the Week 1 battle against the Eagles.

Earlier in the offseason, the Commanders revealed that the veteran star blocker Laremy Tunsil suffered a triceps injury during practice and ruled him out for a while.

Throughout training camp, the Commanders’ offensive line has been a focal point of the offseason, and for good reasons.

The decision to cut Humphries comes off as surprising.

The 2015 former first-round pick has plenty of experience. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

In 2024, Humphries joined the Kansas City Chiefs. After one season there, Humphries made his way to the Los Angeles Rams.

Although Humphries just joined the Commanders on August 26, he won’t make it to Week 1. The reason behind the release is unclear, but it just places the Commanders in a more difficult spot before they are set to face a star-studded Eagles defensive line.