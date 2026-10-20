The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only NFC East team to deal with major injuries this season.

Across the division, the Washington Commanders have been in a similar boat. The star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, missed time with a notable setback. Although he’s back, the team has now lost its star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, to a knee injury.

According to reports, Terry McLaurin’s season is coming to an early end.

Commanders’ Terry McLaurin Suffers Devastating Injury Before Eagles Game

“Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that the team feared a “significant” injury after the game and that McLaurin would go for tests on Tuesday to determine just how significant it is. Those tests are pending, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is bracing to learn that McLaurin will miss the rest of the season,” Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday, October 20.

The 31-year-old speedy wideout has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL during his tenure in Washington.

The former Ohio State standout has given the Eagles’ secondary trouble in the past. However, Philly won’t face McLaurin the next time around.

Terry McLaurin’s Season

Before going down with his injury, McLaurin appeared in five games.

Over that stretch, he was targeted 27 times, catching 15 passes for 230 yards and one score. Before going down against the San Francisco 49ers, McLaurin caught one pass for 27 yards.

Last season, McLaurin played in just 10 games for the Commanders. He caught 38 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles and the Commanders are set to face each other for the second and final time this season on Sunday, November 1.

When the two teams met in Week 1, the Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-22. At the time, the Eagles were fully healthy. This time around, they are guaranteed to be without Jalen Hurts–and could potentially miss others.