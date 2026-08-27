Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense will get a chance to test their elite status once again. The Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders will be their first test.

As the Commanders prepare for the moment, reports coming out of DC are becoming good news for the Eagles. Following the Commanders’ August 26 practice on Wednesday, it was revealed that Washington is putting together a camp that writers close to the action haven’t seen in years—and that’s not a good thing.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen the Commanders’ offense in years,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala reported on the social media platform X. “Inoperable offensive line.”

Concerning Commanders Report Is Great News For Eagles Before Week 1

Fortunately for the Eagles, their defensive line is recognized as one of the best in the game when they are healthy. There is a reason why Howie Roseman and the front office invested hundreds of millions into Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

As long as the two defensive tackles stay healthy leading up to Week 1, the Commanders matchup could be a good opportunity for the Eagles to build their confidence ahead of what’s being viewed as a bounce-back season.

Eagles’ Defensive Line Outlook

All offseason long, the defensive line has been a massive bright spot for the Eagles.

After getting paid, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have continued to look like the best versions of themselves, with Ty Robinson, Byron Young, and Uar Bernard working behind them.

Moro Ojomo is another defensive tackle who has earned plenty of praise from reporters and the defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, this offseason.

On the edge, the Eagles hope to get Jonathan Greenard back on the field soon. The offseason trade pickup is currently dealing with an injury that has kept him sidelined throughout training camp.

Despite missing Greenard, the Eagles have received some quality reps from players like Nolan Smith Jr., and Jalyx Hunt. While Smith has recently received praise as being underrated this offseason, Hunt has been the opposite. Since the beginning, Hunt has been one of the most talked-about players this offseason for great reasons.

The Eagles and the Commanders will meet for Week 1 on September 13.