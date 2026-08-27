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Concerning Commanders Report Is Great News For Eagles Before Week 1

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense will get a chance to test their elite status once again. The Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders will be their first test.

As the Commanders prepare for the moment, reports coming out of DC are becoming good news for the Eagles. Following the Commanders’ August 26 practice on Wednesday, it was revealed that Washington is putting together a camp that writers close to the action haven’t seen in years—and that’s not a good thing.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen the Commanders’ offense in years,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala reported on the social media platform X. “Inoperable offensive line.”

Concerning Commanders Report Is Great News For Eagles Before Week 1

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Eagles, their defensive line is recognized as one of the best in the game when they are healthy. There is a reason why Howie Roseman and the front office invested hundreds of millions into Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

As long as the two defensive tackles stay healthy leading up to Week 1, the Commanders matchup could be a good opportunity for the Eagles to build their confidence ahead of what’s being viewed as a bounce-back season.

Eagles’ Defensive Line Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 18: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the fourth quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

All offseason long, the defensive line has been a massive bright spot for the Eagles.

After getting paid, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have continued to look like the best versions of themselves, with Ty Robinson, Byron Young, and Uar Bernard working behind them.

Moro Ojomo is another defensive tackle who has earned plenty of praise from reporters and the defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, this offseason.

On the edge, the Eagles hope to get Jonathan Greenard back on the field soon. The offseason trade pickup is currently dealing with an injury that has kept him sidelined throughout training camp.

Despite missing Greenard, the Eagles have received some quality reps from players like Nolan Smith Jr., and Jalyx Hunt. While Smith has recently received praise as being underrated this offseason, Hunt has been the opposite. Since the beginning, Hunt has been one of the most talked-about players this offseason for great reasons.

The Eagles and the Commanders will meet for Week 1 on September 13.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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