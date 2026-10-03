Eagles Get Concerning DeVonta Smith Injury Timeline Rumor

Now that it’s confirmed that DeVonta Smith will miss the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the team hopes that it’s just a one-week occasion.

Unfortunately, an early report leaves some critical questions regarding the star wide receiver early on.

According to PHLY’s Bo Wulf, the Eagles could be facing a multi-week absence with Smith. “I heard at the beginning of this week that DeVonta is likely to miss this game and maybe another one,” Wulf said, via Bleeding Green Nation.

“Could be a two or three-week hamstring injury.”

DeVonta Smith Is A Major Loss

The 27-year-old slid into the WR1 role for the first time since his rookie season after the AJ Brown trade to the New England Patriots.

The Eagles had total confidence in Smith’s ability to make up for the loss of the All-Pro wideout. Three weeks in, he’s done a great job by racking up 19 catches, 235 yards, and one touchdown. Smith has come down with some highlight plays–esepcially in clutch time.

Now, the Eagles have to lean on Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Darius Cooper to help make up for the absence of Smith.

While it seemed that Smith could be looking at a one-week recovery, the Eagles are on notice for more. After they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Eagles will travel outside of the States to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11.

If Smith doesn’t return by the Jags game, then he’ll eye October 18 at home against the Carolina Panthers.