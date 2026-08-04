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Philadelphia Eagles Get Concerning DeVonta Smith News At Training Camp

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Add DeVonta Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ growing list of injury concerns through the first week of NFL training camp.

As the Eagles threw on the pads for the first time on Tuesday, August 4, reporters in attendance noticed that the veteran wide receiver DeVonta Smith was not on the field.

Shortly after practice started, it was revealed that Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury. He joins the rookie Makai Lemon on the injury report.

According to 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks, neither player’s setback is expected to be a long-term concern.

“Devonta Smith and Makai Lemon are both not practicing today due to hamstring injuries,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X. “No long-term concern for either.”

DeVonta Smith’s Training Camp So Far

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GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Devonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This summer is a big one for Smith and the Eagles’ offense.

After the team struck a trade with the New England Patriots to send AJ Brown on his way, the Eagles are entering the 2026 NFL season without the All-Pro wideout taking up most of the targets for the first time in four seasons.

With Brown out of the picture, Smith becomes the clear-cut No. 1 target for Jalen Hurts. So far, the early reports out of Eagles camp are positive for Smith. While the offense has had its fair share of struggles, the veteran receiver has been a bright spot.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury could affect his availability moving forward. While the Eagles are putting it out there that the setback is not too concerning, it’s something the Eagles will be monitoring moving forward.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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