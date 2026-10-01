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Eagles Get Another Concerning DeVonta Smith Sign Before Rams Game

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After the Philadelphia Eagles estimated that DeVonta Smith would miss Wednesday’s practice if it weren’t a walkthrough, the team returned to the practice field on Thursday for a real session.

Unfortunately, Smith was one of a few players who did not show face.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Smith was among four players who were not seen by reporters on Thursday. Dallas Goedert, Fred Johnson, and Zack Baun were among the others.

The DeVonta Smith Concern

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last week, it was revealed that Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Clearly, that continues to be a lingering issue. Back in August, Smith missed multiple weeks of action in training camp for that reason. While he didn’t play in the preseason, he was back in time to prepare and play in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The star wide receiver made it through two weeks of regular-season practice without setbacks, but missed some time while preparing for the Chicago Bears.

Still, Smith played in Week 3. On Monday Night Football, the wide receiver was targeted eight times. He caught six passes for 65 yards.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 and DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles jog off the field after a failed third down play against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles scored just one touchdown on the road in Chicago, and it came on the ground. The Bears dominated the Eagles 27-7.

As the Eagles look to bounce back on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, they are hoping that DeVonta Smith returns for the action.

His absence might be concerning, but he followed a similar blueprint last week by missing the first couple of sessions and suiting up closer to the weekend. We’ll soon see if that’s the case this week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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