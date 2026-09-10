Eagles Give Concerning Jonathan Greenard Injury Update vs Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles have high hopes for their offseason trade acquisition, Jonathan Greenard.

Unfortunately, they haven’t seen much of their star edge rusher in action.

And while Greenard is improving on the health front, after suffering a pec injury before training camp, his status for Week 1 is still in doubt.

Eagles Give Concerning Jonathan Greenard Injury Update Before Commanders Game

“Vic Fangio hints we will see a rotation at edge to start the season,” Eagles reporter Ashlyn Sullivan reported on September 10.

“On when Jonathan Greenard will be ready – ‘It’s going to be awhile before he is game ready for a full load.'”

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Greenard is still getting up to speed and is considered day-to-day amid his recovery.

When the Eagles held a practice session on September 9, Greenard was a limited participant.

Before Greenard’s Eagles Debut

The 29-year-old standout entered the NFL in 2020.

At the time, he was a third-round pick for the Houston Texans. During his second season, Greenard became a full-time starter.

After year four with the Texans, Greenard signed a $76 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent two seasons with the team.

During the 2024 NFL season, Greenard racked up 59 tackles and 12.0 sacks. In his second season with the Vikings, Greenard appeared in just 12 games. He had 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Over the offseason, the Eagles traded multiple third-round picks to acquire Greenard, and offered a notable extension to the veteran end. Greenard has a lot of work to do before he’s cleared for action, but the Eagles are clearly banking on him to play a key role in 2026.