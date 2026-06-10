With a new offensive coordinator in town, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterbacks have some adjustments to make in the offseason.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Eagles kicked off their two-day minicamp, which was mandatory for everybody to show up for.

Fortunately, the offense didn’t have any notable absences. Sean Mannion got to work with his group and test his playcalling on one of the most notable defenses in the NFL.

How did it go? According to several reports, the defense is clearly ahead. And as for the Eagles’ quarterback group, they have some work to do.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Concerning Update On Jalen Hurts At Minicamp

Jalen Hurts is the big name that matters the most for Philadelphia’s offense.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP is coming off a down year. Next season, Hurts will have another new coordinator, will miss his WR1, AJ Brown, and will have a handful of new receivers to throw to.

Minicamp sessions must be taken with a grain of salt for obvious reasons, but it is necessary to note that day one of minicamp with everybody involved turned out to be a rough day for Jalen Hurts.

What’s The Word On Hurts?

“Hurts wasn’t very sharp today,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation wrote.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP, Hurts finished the day against the defense by going 14-19 with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. The insider graded the quarterback’s performance as a “D.”

“At this point in the offseason you would expect the defense to be ahead of the offense considering how much longer one unit has been running their scheme as opposed to the new one the offense is running,” Shorr-Parks added.

The Eagles’ QB2 Problem

Jalen Hurts’ job isn’t in danger. Tanner McKee, on the other hand, just might be in a tough spot as the QB2.

When the Eagles went through OTAs earlier this month, it was notable that Andy Dalton was getting QB2 reps over McKee. Nothing was different about that on Tuesday.

McKee has been talked about like he’s an emerging top backup in the NFL, despite having limited action on the field. At this point, his stock seems pretty down.

On a slightly positive note in favor of McKee, reviews about Dalton’s performance at camp aren’t glowing. Per BGN, “McKee looked like the better quarterback on Tuesday.”

Dalton has so much more experience, which gives him an advantage. McKee has thrown just 88 passes in his three-year career, starting only two games.

Seeing as though McKee is the younger homegrown guy, he seemed like the sure QB2 heading into training camp this year. With the way minicamp is playing out, that no longer seems to be the case.