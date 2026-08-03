The Philadelphia Eagles know they have to give their rookies some time to grow, but at the same time, they are a team that’s equipped to compete for a championship. After all, they just won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

So, if there is a veteran out there that’s worth a look, the Eagles shouldn’t hesitate to consider making changes. And with the reported struggles of the rookie tight end Eli Stowers, it makes one wonder: should the Eagles form a reunion with Zach Ertz for a final run?

Eagles Could Consider 3-Time NFL Pro Bowl TE As Eli Stowers Struggles

After spending two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders, Ertz is a free agent and doesn’t plan to call it a career just yet.

NFL.com recently linked Ertz to a handful of teams, noting them as the best fits for the veteran tight end. The piece mentioned that the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and the New Orleans Saints would be right for Ertz.

The Eagles aren’t exactly far-fetched. Ertz wouldn’t have to come in and start, as his ex-teammate Dallas Goedert still sits in the No. 1 spot for Philly.

In a perfect world, Eli Stowers would identify himself as the clear-cut No. 2, learning in the same way that Goedert did with Ertz years ago, but the early reports about the current rookie continue to sound concerning.

The Latest On Eli Stowers

Following an August 2 practice, here’s what Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation had to say:

“Stowers was pretty invisible during spring drills and he hasn’t done much to impress in the summer so far, either. The rookie tight end did do a nice job of playing defense and breaking up an off-target Tanner McKee pass that was put into harm’s way. But then another McKee throw hit him in the hands and he couldn’t make the grab while being covered by Mac McWilliams.”

Unfortunately, this single opinion about Stowers being “invisible” has matched most write-ups regarding the rookie so far. The Eagles recently selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zach Ertz Right Now

Ertz’s situation is slightly concerning. He’s 35 and coming off an ACL tear.

Still, his two seasons with the Commanders were promising. In 2024, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before going down in 2025, he appeared in 13 games. During that stretch, Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns. If the Eagles aren’t convinced that Stowers is ready to be a Week 1 contributor, maybe they can convince Ertz to come back for a second stint, where he’ll get an opportunity to call it a career where it all started.