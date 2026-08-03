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Eagles Could Consider 3-Time NFL Pro Bowl TE As Eli Stowers Struggles

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Utah State v Vanderbilt
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 27: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores catches the ball against Bobby Arnold #12 of the Utah State Aggies during the second half of the game at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles know they have to give their rookies some time to grow, but at the same time, they are a team that’s equipped to compete for a championship. After all, they just won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

So, if there is a veteran out there that’s worth a look, the Eagles shouldn’t hesitate to consider making changes. And with the reported struggles of the rookie tight end Eli Stowers, it makes one wonder: should the Eagles form a reunion with Zach Ertz for a final run?

Eagles Could Consider 3-Time NFL Pro Bowl TE As Eli Stowers Struggles

Georgia State v Vanderbilt

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores warms up prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at FirstBank Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

After spending two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders, Ertz is a free agent and doesn’t plan to call it a career just yet.

NFL.com recently linked Ertz to a handful of teams, noting them as the best fits for the veteran tight end. The piece mentioned that the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and the New Orleans Saints would be right for Ertz.

The Eagles aren’t exactly far-fetched. Ertz wouldn’t have to come in and start, as his ex-teammate Dallas Goedert still sits in the No. 1 spot for Philly.

In a perfect world, Eli Stowers would identify himself as the clear-cut No. 2, learning in the same way that Goedert did with Ertz years ago, but the early reports about the current rookie continue to sound concerning.

The Latest On Eli Stowers

Utah State v Vanderbilt

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 27: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores looks on prior to the game against the Utah State Aggies at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Following an August 2 practice, here’s what Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation had to say:

“Stowers was pretty invisible during spring drills and he hasn’t done much to impress in the summer so far, either. The rookie tight end did do a nice job of playing defense and breaking up an off-target Tanner McKee pass that was put into harm’s way. But then another McKee throw hit him in the hands and he couldn’t make the grab while being covered by Mac McWilliams.”

Unfortunately, this single opinion about Stowers being “invisible” has matched most write-ups regarding the rookie so far. The Eagles recently selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zach Ertz Right Now

Denver Broncos v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a first down reception against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ertz’s situation is slightly concerning. He’s 35 and coming off an ACL tear.

Still, his two seasons with the Commanders were promising. In 2024, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before going down in 2025, he appeared in 13 games. During that stretch, Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns. If the Eagles aren’t convinced that Stowers is ready to be a Week 1 contributor, maybe they can convince Ertz to come back for a second stint, where he’ll get an opportunity to call it a career where it all started.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles Could Consider 3-Time NFL Pro Bowl TE As Eli Stowers Struggles

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