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Philadelphia Eagles Considering Reunion With 28-Year-Old Edge

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Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Defensive end Tarron Jackson #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs a play during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ current roster might’ve gotten the day off on Sunday, August 9, but the team still held workouts for possible offseason additions.

One of the players brought in for a workout on Sunday is a former Eagles defensive end, the 28-year-old Tarron Jackson.

Tarron Jackson Is Working On An Eagles Reunion

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 09: Defensive end Tarron Jackson #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In 2021, the Eagles selected Jackson out of Coastal Carolina. He was a sixth-round pick, taken 191st overall.

The defensive end was with the team in 2021 and 2022. During his rookie season, Jackson appeared in 17 games. He came up with 18 tackles, two of which, went for a loss. He landed one hit on the quarterback, generating a sack.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers blocks Tarron Jackson #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the 2022 NFL season, Jackson played in just four games. He didn’t register any stats on defense that year.

The Eagles waived Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL season. After he missed final cuts, the Carolina Panthers brought him in to join their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster, where he appeared in three games.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Tarron Jackson #75, Marlon Tuipulotu #72 and JaQuan Bailey #66 of the Philadelphia Eagles walk off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After Jackson was waived again in October 2024, the Eagles added him to their practice squad a little under a month later. He wouldn’t return to the field for the Eagles during his second stint with the team.

Jackson was hoping to continue his career with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was placed on the injured reserve in 2025. He wouldn’t make his debut with the team. Now, Jackson is hoping for a shot with the Eagles in 2026.

In addition to Jackson, the Eagles also hosted the defensive tackle David Blay and the running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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