Philadelphia Eagles Considering Reunion With 28-Year-Old Edge

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ current roster might’ve gotten the day off on Sunday, August 9, but the team still held workouts for possible offseason additions.

One of the players brought in for a workout on Sunday is a former Eagles defensive end, the 28-year-old Tarron Jackson.

Tarron Jackson Is Working On An Eagles Reunion

In 2021, the Eagles selected Jackson out of Coastal Carolina. He was a sixth-round pick, taken 191st overall.

The defensive end was with the team in 2021 and 2022. During his rookie season, Jackson appeared in 17 games. He came up with 18 tackles, two of which, went for a loss. He landed one hit on the quarterback, generating a sack.

During the 2022 NFL season, Jackson played in just four games. He didn’t register any stats on defense that year.

The Eagles waived Jackson ahead of the 2024 NFL season. After he missed final cuts, the Carolina Panthers brought him in to join their practice squad. He was elevated to the main roster, where he appeared in three games.

After Jackson was waived again in October 2024, the Eagles added him to their practice squad a little under a month later. He wouldn’t return to the field for the Eagles during his second stint with the team.

Jackson was hoping to continue his career with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was placed on the injured reserve in 2025. He wouldn’t make his debut with the team. Now, Jackson is hoping for a shot with the Eagles in 2026.

In addition to Jackson, the Eagles also hosted the defensive tackle David Blay and the running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.