Eagles Make Unusual Contract Move With $26 Million 1st-Round Pick

The important thing to remember about Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is that there is always a move behind the move.

If Roseman makes 1 deal — no matter how small — remember that there is likely another move coming down the pipe. Roseman always thinks a few steps ahead.

That’s why the move to rework the contract of edge rusher and underperforming former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. is raising more than a few eyebrows.

“The Eagles converted $1.24M of OLB Nolan Smith’s salary into signing bonus, creating $992k of cap space,” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “They also converted $12.5M of his 2027 5th-year option salary into an option bonus, opening up $10M of 2027 cap space.”

“Since Howie cleared 11 mil in cap space, let’s say he wants to make a move,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas R. Petersen wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Which would you make? -Move money in attempt to extend Ojomo or Riq? Extend Goedert? Sign Ertz? Other?”

Eagles Blasted for Contract ‘Mistake’ With Smith

Smith, at best, is a middling to below-average edge rusher — he’s also undersized and injury-prone.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pointed out picking up the $13.8 million 5th-year option on Smith’s rookie contract as a pretty pointed mistake by the Eagles. Picking up the option will bring Smith’s career earnings to approximately $27 million follwogint

Moton predicted Smith will be the “Biggest Bust” on Philly’s roster in 2026.

An offseason arrest for speeding — Smith was allegedly driving 135 mph in a 70 mph zone in Georgia in May — did little to help his case.

“The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the fifth-year option in Nolan Smith Jr.’s contract, and that may be a mistake,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They have another year before that $13.8 million option year kicks in, but the 25-year-old hasn’t shown promising signs of meeting heightened expectations that come with a pay raise. In three seasons, Smith has recorded 91 tackles (10 for loss), 10.5 sacks and 33 pressures. For a recent first-rounder, he’s posted modest pass-rushing numbers. Moreover, he has started in 22 out of 45 games with defensive snap counts below 58 percent in each of his three seasons … Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt may be far more impactful than Smith on the edge in 2026.”

Eagles Offered Nolan Smith in Offseason Trade

The Eagles, according to several reports, already tried to trade Smith to the Cleveland Browns as part of a trade package to land 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller called out Smith, a 2023 1st-round pick, headed into his 4th season — a run that included a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

“Three sacks last season are not acceptable for Smith, even though he did miss time with his triceps injury,” Miller wrote on June 19. “He simply got outplayed by Jalyx Hunt, and with Smith’s off-the-field issues, it’s not helping his case to stay on the team. The 2026 season is a massive one for him, as he has to produce more off the edge, or next offseason might bring questions about whether the Eagles should trade him.”