Cooper DeJean: Meet the Eagles Super Bowl Star’s Family & Girlfriend

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback and punt returner Cooper DeJean has emerged as a star at Super Bowl LIX, intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returning it for a touchdown in the second quarter to help put the Eagles ahead 17-0.

DeJean, who receives a chorus of “Coop,” every time he is set to receive a punt, is from Ida Grove, Iowa, and was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Eagles out of the University of Iowa. DeJean, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Super Bowl Sunday, is the oldest of three children of Jason DeJean and Katie Wilkie DeJean, according to his biography on the Iowa Hawkeyes website.

Here’s what you need to know about Cooper DeJean’s family and girlfriend:

Cooper DeJean’s Mother Was an All-American Basketball Player in College & His Younger Brothers Both Play Football

DeJean’s mother was a star basketball player at Briar Cliff University in Iowa, according to the school’s website.

“Katie Wilke graduated from Briar Cliff in 1999 after a remarkable collegiate career that saw her dominate on the basketball court. A first-team NAIA All-American as a senior, she was also named the NAIA Midwest Region Player of the Year,” Briar Cliff said in an article about her. “Over her three-year career with the Chargers, she amassed 1,278 points, helping lead the team to an impressive 89-17 record and three consecutive NAIA National Tournament appearances. Known for her scoring prowess, she led the team with 588 points in her senior year and played in every game—106 straight—after transferring from Huron University.”

DeJean’s brother, Beckett, is a defensive back at the University of South Dakota, according to the school’s website. His youngest brother, Jaxx, is a sophomore in high school and hopes to play tight end in college, according to KDSM.

Cooper DeJean’s father told KDSM about Cooper, “He had special athletic ability from a young age. He really took to it, like a lot of the sports he would just kind of change from season to season. He’s just a pretty caring kid you know, he’s modest and goes about his business and I don’t think he’s a big show boat or anything like that.”

His mother told the Iowa news station, “He’s got plenty of awards. I think if you asked him, he’d rather win a championship as a team or something like that, more of a team player.”

In the Briar Cliff article she added, “It has truly been a great experience, and we are so thankful we’ve gotten to be with him on his journey from youth, to high school, to college, to the NFL. Now, to get to experience the ultimate dream of any kid—the Super Bowl—it’s surreal, honestly. But he has stayed true to himself, put in the hard work, and dedicated so much time to becoming the best he can be. He has definitely earned this experience, and we as parents couldn’t be more excited for him.”

Cooper DeJean Appears to Be Dating a Fellow University of Iowa Hawkeye

Cooper DeJean appears to be dating a fellow University of Iowa Hawkeye, according to the Daily Mail. Wilfawn shared a photo with DeJean on the Fourth of July in 2024 on her Instagram page.

Wilfawn also shared several photos in her Instagram stories from New Orleans, where she was at the Super Bowl supporting DeJean. She also shared a childhood photo of DeJean wishing him a happy 22nd birthday before the game where Cooper became a breakout star.