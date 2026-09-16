Eagles’ Star CB Dealing With Injury Before Titans Game

As the Philadelphia Eagles worked through practice on Wednesday, September 16, the team prepared for next week’s game without the presence of their star cornerback, Cooper DeJean, on the field, padded up.

While DeJean was in attendance, sporting his practice jersey, he was not a participant.

Earlier this week, the team’s defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that DeJean got “dinged up” against the Washington Commanders, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Cooper DeJean Lands On The Injury Report

The Eagles haven’t officially revealed a diagnosis for DeJean, but he’s a player to watch in the coming days.

On Sunday, the Eagles are going to pay a visit to the Tennessee Titans for a Week 2 battle.

The 23-year-old admittedly struggled in coverage against Washington’s receivers in Week 1, but he still tied for third in total tackles on the Eagles’ defense with eight. DeJean also landed a hit on the quarterback.

While it was a concerning opener for DeJean, the Eagles are far from worried. DeJean is still young and has already established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the game.

After the Eagles selected DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he started nine out of 16 games as a rookie.

In year two, DeJean was a full-time starter. He produced a total of 93 tackles, with four going for a loss. DeJean also deflected 16 passes and snatched two interceptions. Ae the end of the 2025 NFL season, DeJean was named a Pro Bowler and First-team All-Pro. One concerning game won’t hold too much weight.