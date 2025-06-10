The Eagles’ Secondary: A ‘Strength’ or a ‘State of Flux’?

Defensive back Cooper DeJean was one of the most dominant cornerbacks across the NFL last season, but after Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio hinted the second-year star could be moving to safety, this is a secondary that could be in a state of flux this season.

However, the talent at Fangio’s disposal may be the standout position group on a loaded roster, according to one former NFL executive.

“That secondary is the strength of the team,” NFL Media analyst, and former New York Giants executive Marc Ross said. “Let’s not forget that Cooper DeJean and all of those guys were feasting [during the 2024 season] because of that pass rush was really destroying teams, particularly in the Super Bowl, but also the entire playoff run where they had 17 sacks, they only had 41 in the regular season.

“A lot of question marks for me, with the loss of Josh Sweat, the loss of Milton Williams, the loss of Brandon Graham, three of their most productive pass rushers last season. The’ll be counting on a lot of Nolan Smith, coming off an injury, Jalyx Hunt, stepping up, and we’ll see how Jihaad Campbell, the versatile rookie out of Alabama, where he comes into the mix, if he provides some pass rush as well. But, that secondary really is holding it together right now.”

Between DeJean, former first-round choice Quinyon Mitchell, emerging star Reed Blankenship, and high-upside second-round rookie Andrew Mukuba, Fangio has plenty of young firepower at his disposal in the secondary.

Even though figuring out how the pieces of the puzzle fit together on the back-end will be a project for Fangio this summer during training camp and the preseason, Philadelphia’s secondary might be the deepest position group, overall, on one of the NFL’s deepest rosters.

Why Eagles’ Vic Fangio Moving Cooper DeJean to Safety Makes Sense

DeJean played a vital role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ blowout victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, capping off an impressive rookie season for the former second-round pick.

DeJean, six-feet and 198 pounds, was among the most dominant cornerbacks across the league during the 2024 season, logging an elite 82.7 grade from Pro Football Focus while posting 51 total tackles and half a sack, before returning a first-half Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

However, as the 2025 season nears, DeJean might be about to make a position change, to safety.

Given that safety remains one of the few needs across a loaded Eagles roster, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio suggests that moving DeJean could be one avenue to filling it.

“We’d like to keep him at nickel, and then in our base package we’ll find a spot for him, either at corner or safety,” Fangio recently told reporters, of Dejean. “A lot of it will end up depending on how the other guys develop and where we most need him. It will be determined by what’s best for him and what’s best for the team — and what’s best for the team will win out in that decision. But he’s capable of playing corner and he’s capable of playing safety.”

Play

DeJean’s versatility made him one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class, and he excels up near the line of scrimmage as much as in coverage, which could position him to be an even more impactful player at safety than at cornerback.

“I think he would play very well at safety. I think it suits his skill set, things that he does well. I just think he would do very well in there,” Fangio said.

Whether it is moving DeJean or the Eagles pulling off a blockbuster trade to add a veteran presence, Philadelphia has options to fortify the safety position before the season kicks off against Dallas.

Eagles Praised for ‘Loaded’ Roster

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have built one of the deepest roster across the league, leading to plenty of optimism that Philadelphia can make a legitimate run at a third Lombardi Trophy this season.

And, according to Pro Football Focus, that talent and depth roster-wide is the Eagles’ biggest reason for optimism in 2025.

“Philadelphia ran roughshod through the NFL last season,” Dalton Wasserman writes for PFF. “En route to its second Super Bowl victory. This year’s edition of the Eagles is poised to defend their title, returning 20 of their 25 players who led the team in snaps last season.

“Their defense, which paced the NFL in PFF grade last season, took most of the damage but returns stars such as Jalen Carter, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles boast the best roster in the NFL heading into this season.”

Whether it is the young and ascending talent at all three levels of the defense, or an offense that’s stacked with playmakers such as Offensive Player of The Year, Saquon Barkley, playmaking receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, or arguably the premier offensive line in the sport, the talent and depth on the Eagles roster is difficult to beat.

Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni are banking on the depth and talent making the Eagles among the toughest teams across the league to beat, this upcoming season.