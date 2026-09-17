Cooper DeJean Delivers Message On Injury Before Eagles-Titans

As the Philadelphia Eagles went through another practice session on Wednesday, September 16, the star cornerback Cooper DeJean was sporting his practice jersey without pads and a helmet.

It was later revealed that DeJean did not practice.

According to CBS Sports, DeJean is dealing with calf and abdomen injuries. Earlier in the week, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that DeJean got “dinged up” against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Cooper DeJean Addresses The Setback

Following the practice session on Wednesday, DeJean addressed the setback.

While he didn’t have too many details, the star cornerback was confident that he’ll be fine moving forward.

“I have no idea—I really don’t—but I’ll be good. I’ll be alright,” he told reporters.

The word going around the Eagles’ beat is that DeJean’s setback isn’t believed to be serious, and he has a good chance of being cleared to play in the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

A Tough First Matchup

Cooper DeJean was quite critical of himself after his first game of the 2026 NFL season.

The veteran cornerback racked up eight tackles and one quarterback hit. He was third on the team in tackles, trailing Jihaad Campbell and the Defensive Player of the Week, Zack Baun.

In the passing game, DeJean didn’t have his sharpest showing. His setbacks could have something to do with that, although he didn’t admit to it.

If all goes right, DeJean will get a chance to bounce back on Sunday against the Titans. The Eagles will have a better idea about his status in the coming days.