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Cooper DeJean Delivers Message On Injury Before Eagles-Titans

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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles went through another practice session on Wednesday, September 16, the star cornerback Cooper DeJean was sporting his practice jersey without pads and a helmet.

It was later revealed that DeJean did not practice.

According to CBS Sports, DeJean is dealing with calf and abdomen injuries. Earlier in the week, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that DeJean got “dinged up” against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Cooper DeJean Addresses The Setback

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Evan Engram #1 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against Cooper Dejean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Following the practice session on Wednesday, DeJean addressed the setback.

While he didn’t have too many details, the star cornerback was confident that he’ll be fine moving forward.

“I have no idea—I really don’t—but I’ll be good. I’ll be alright,” he told reporters.

The word going around the Eagles’ beat is that DeJean’s setback isn’t believed to be serious, and he has a good chance of being cleared to play in the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

A Tough First Matchup

Cooper DeJean
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Cooper DeJean was quite critical of himself after his first game of the 2026 NFL season.

The veteran cornerback racked up eight tackles and one quarterback hit. He was third on the team in tackles, trailing Jihaad Campbell and the Defensive Player of the Week, Zack Baun.

In the passing game, DeJean didn’t have his sharpest showing. His setbacks could have something to do with that, although he didn’t admit to it.

If all goes right, DeJean will get a chance to bounce back on Sunday against the Titans. The Eagles will have a better idea about his status in the coming days.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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