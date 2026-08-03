Eagles Put on Notice With Potentially Next Difficult Contract Decision

General manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have worked hard to extend contracts to key defensive players this offseason. But the work isn’t done with others such as Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Nolan Smith set to have their rookie contracts expire sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, the Eagles had plenty of candidates for Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport latest list. On Sunday, Davenport named the most important contract decision every NFL team faces ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

But when forced to pick one, Davenport selected DeJean as the most crucial contract decision for the Eagles.

“DeJean is just since a difference-maker—a versatile chess piece on the back end of the defense who was named a first-team All-Pro last year after logging 93 total tackles and a pair of interceptions,” wrote Davenport.

DeJean made his first All-Pro team and Pro Bowl in 2025. He registered 93 combined tackles, including four for loss with 16 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Projecting Cooper DeJean’s Next NFL Contract

DeJean’s rookie contract doesn’t expire until after the 2027 season. Not scheduled to be a free agent until March 2028, the Eagles have some time before needing to sign the cornerback to an extension.

In summary, the DeJean decision doesn’t have to come (and is unlikely to) before the 2026 NFL season.

But it isn’t too early to be wondering how the Eagles lock in another All-Pro caliber player on defense.

This offseason, the Eagles signed both defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Combined, the two defensive linemen will average $64 million per season on their extensions.

The Eagles don’t have super expensive defenders at the other levels of their defense. But they could by the time DeJean needs an extension.

Linebacker Nolan Smith will enter a contract season in 2027. That campaign will be the club option on his rookie deal.

Mitchell will need a new contract at about the same time too. Mitchell was in the same draft class as DeJean, but as a former first-round pick, Mitchell has a club option for the 2028 campaign.

It’s a little hard to project what DeJean’s value will be down the road because contracts in the NFL escalate significantly every year. As a hybrid defensive back, DeJean also doesn’t have one main position.

But Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr projected DeJean to get a 3-year, $90 million extension.

Eagles Spending Big on Defense

DeJean is a terrific player, but as an old-school shutdown corner, Mitchell is likely to be even more expensive than the hybrid defensive back. The Eagles might also try to re-sign veteran cornerback Riq Woolen, who came to Philadelphia on a 1-year deal this offseason.

That could make the Eagles secondary expensive in a hurry. Kerr predicted Mitchell to receive a 4-year, $140 million contract. He also projected Woolen to get $34 million on a 2-year deal.

With the amount of money already tied up at defensive tackle, it’s not clear the Eagles will definitely be able to sign all three of those cornerbacks. That’s why the decision they have with DeJean is so crucial.