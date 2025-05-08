Eagles DB Cooper DeJean Makes Major Announcement Heading Into Camp

“I’m thinking about starting a little podcast,” Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Reed Blankenship told the Philadelphia Inquirer not even three months ago.

Now, Blankenship and fellow defensive back Cooper DeJean are taking their talents to the airwaves with the launch of their new podcast, “Exciting Mics.”

The duo announced the news on their respective Instagram pages, also launching a new page for the show.

The “Exciting Mics” podcast promises to offer fans an inside look at the lives of both young DBs, and potentially teammates and other NFL stars, as well. With plans to sip white wine while sharing stories from the locker room, the podcast promises to blend humor, keen insight and a few very unique perspectives.

Both Philadelphia Eagles DBs Became Fast Friends Last Season

DeJean and Blankenship’s friendship blossomed when DeJean joined the Eagles as a second-round pick after the 2024 NFL Draft. Blankenship, already a fixture in the Eagles’ defense, welcomed the rookie with open arms, helping him acclimate to life in Philly. Their bond strengthened over shared meals, golf outings and even a shopping trip to snag DeJean a pair of cowboy boots at the King of Prussia Mall.

Their camaraderie quickly caught the attention of fans, especially after they began coordinating their arrivals at the Eagles’ facility and donning matching “Exciting Whites” T-shirts—a term inspired by a wine aisle meme that humorously highlights their rarity in the league as white DBs. The nickname gained further traction when they were introduced as the “Exciting Whites” during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, which sent a buzz of raucous delight through the crowd.

“I didn’t really know what to think about it,” Blankenship said about the moniker. “So, I asked Slay, some of my teammates, coaches, ‘Do y’all think this is cool?’ And they all said, ‘Yeah, that’s cool!’ I was like, ‘All right.’”

On the field, both players have made significant contributions to the Eagles’ defense. DeJean, in particular, made history by recording a pick-six in Super Bowl 59 on his 22nd birthday, becoming the first Eagles player to achieve such a feat in a Super Bowl. Known for his leadership and tenacity, Blankenship has managed to be equally good at mentoring younger players while also helping anchor the secondary.

More on Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship’s New ‘Exciting Mics’ Podcast

As they transition from teammates to co-hosts, Blankenship and DeJean continue to redefine what it means to be dynamic both on and off the field. Their new pod will likely focus on the unique journey both DBs have been on, but should also provide a forum for some of the league’s best players to share their stories, as well.

In an era where athlete-driven content is all the rage, Blankenship and DeJean’s venture stands out for its originality and charm. Whether discussing game-day rituals, sharing anecdotes, or simply enjoying a glass of Riesling, the “duo’s new pod is poised to become a must-listen for Eagles fans and football enthusiasts alike.

According to DeJean’s Instagram story, the new pod will drop its first episode on May 15.