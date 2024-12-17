Eagles’ Veteran $22.5 Million CB Predicted to Sign With AFC North Power

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox.

If you were already a cornerback on the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles aat the end of the 2023 regular season, the 2024 NFL draft probably wasn’t the greatest day you’ve ever had.

That’s because the Eagles used their first 2 picks in the draft on college cornerbacks, with Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell in the first round (No. 22 overall) and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean in the second round (No. 4o overall). Both players have proven as rookies they are likely the building blocks for the next decade in the secondary.

While draft day probably wasn’t a very fun day for the cornerbacks already on the roster, everything since then has been gravy — the Eagles are 12-2 and on a 10-game winning streak with the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs very much within reach.

It’s also made the veteran cornerbacks with expiring cornerbacks lucrative targets for other NFL teams in free agency in 2025 — everyone wants a winner — and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers could go after veteran Philadelphia cornerback Avonte Maddox.