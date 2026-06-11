A solid season from the Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran running back Tank Bigsby would turn out to be a blessing and a curse for the Birds.

If he plays well, that’s great for obvious reasons. But Bigsby is heading into a contract year, and would certainly like to collect as much as he can in NFL free agency.

That’s why an Eagles insider believes that Bigsby’s first full season with the Eagles just might be his last.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Lose Promising 24-Year-Old RB After 2026

Going through a list of potential extension candidates heading into the 2026 NFL season, Inside The Birds’ Geoff Mosher gets a sense of doubt about Bigsby’s long-term future in Philadelphia.

“It’s hard to see him with the Eagles past this year as long as he does his job,” Mosher wrote on June 8.

“He should get some attention on the free agent market and the Eagles aren’t going to want to pay for a backup.”

It’s Saquon Barkley’s backfield until further notice. The superstar running back earned it after he had a historic run in 2024, amid the Eagles’ magnificent Super Bowl run.

While Bigsby wouldn’t overtake a healthy Barkley, the running back can still have a major impact on the Eagles’ offense in 2026.

He showed plenty of flashes with his limited action last season.

Tank Bigsby’s First Eagles Season

Bigsby entered the NFL in 2023 after a run at Auburn.

The veteran running back was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (88th overall).

Over three seasons with the Jaguars, Bigsby appeared in 34 games. He rushed 223 times for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.

In September 2025, the Eagles acquired Bigsby for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick. He appeared in 16 games, taking on 58 carries. Bigsby finished the year with 344 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.