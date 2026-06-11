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Philadelphia Eagles Could Lose Promising 24-Year-Old RB After 2026

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Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice
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TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A solid season from the Philadelphia Eagles’ veteran running back Tank Bigsby would turn out to be a blessing and a curse for the Birds.

If he plays well, that’s great for obvious reasons. But Bigsby is heading into a contract year, and would certainly like to collect as much as he can in NFL free agency.

That’s why an Eagles insider believes that Bigsby’s first full season with the Eagles just might be his last.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Lose Promising 24-Year-Old RB After 2026

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Going through a list of potential extension candidates heading into the 2026 NFL season, Inside The Birds’ Geoff Mosher gets a sense of doubt about Bigsby’s long-term future in Philadelphia.

“It’s hard to see him with the Eagles past this year as long as he does his job,” Mosher wrote on June 8.

“He should get some attention on the free agent market and the Eagles aren’t going to want to pay for a backup.”

Fanatics Flag Football Classic - Practice and Press Conferences

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Running back Saquon Barkley of the Wildcats FFC attends the Practice during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media – FANATICS STUDIOS)

It’s Saquon Barkley’s backfield until further notice. The superstar running back earned it after he had a historic run in 2024, amid the Eagles’ magnificent Super Bowl run.

While Bigsby wouldn’t overtake a healthy Barkley, the running back can still have a major impact on the Eagles’ offense in 2026.

He showed plenty of flashes with his limited action last season.

Tank Bigsby’s First Eagles Season

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 16: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warmups prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Bigsby entered the NFL in 2023 after a run at Auburn.

The veteran running back was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round (88th overall).

Over three seasons with the Jaguars, Bigsby appeared in 34 games. He rushed 223 times for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.

In September 2025, the Eagles acquired Bigsby for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick. He appeared in 16 games, taking on 58 carries. Bigsby finished the year with 344 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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