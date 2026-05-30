Eagles Could Make Surprising Decision After A.J. Brown Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman continue to be talked about constantly in the NFL rumor mill. Most of those discussions are surrounding star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown remains a likely trade candidate. Even though the Eagles haven’t moved him yet, the expectation is that he will start the 2026 season with a team other than Philadelphia.

Keeping that in mind, the June 1 date is coming up quickly. It has been widely anticipated that Brown would be moved sometime after June 1. Talks could heat up quickly in the very near future.

With that being said, an interesting suggestion has been made for the Eagles. If they do trade Brown, an idea has been suggested that would bring in a replacement for him.

Eagles Could Make Surprising WR Move After A.J. Brown Trade

FanSided’s Sayre Bedinger has come up with the idea of Stefon Diggs being a potential option for Philadelphia.

“Diggs, for all his faults, just helped the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl and was one of the most consistent receivers in the game last year,” Bedinger wrote. “He is an asset on the field, and with his off-field issues piling up, a team like the Eagles might even be able to get him at a discounted rate.”

Bedinger also brought up the connection between Diggs and new Eagles’ offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

“Mannion and Diggs were teammates once upon a time with the Minnesota Vikings when Mannion was a backup quarterback behind Kirk Cousins,” he wrote. “Those two would know each other well, and Mannion would be able to sign off on exactly how Diggs could fit in the offense.”

On paper, it’s a move that could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Stefon Diggs Would Be an Intriguing Fit in Philadelphia

Last season with the New England Patriots, Diggs was able to prove his doubters wrong. He played in 17 games coming off of an ACL tear, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Philadelphia has already made a few wide receiver additions this offseason. Roseman has been preparing for the eventual Brown depature.

Makai Lemon is the most talented addition at the position. Outside of the first-round pick, the Eagles have added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Dontayvion Wicks. All three of those players could play a role for Philadelphia in 2026.

However, Diggs is a proven player who could come in and instantly contribute to winning. If the Eagles have any questions about their current wide receiver room outside of Brown, he would be well worth taking a flier on.

Expect to hear more news about Brown in the near future. After that trade is made, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia looks at adding more wide receiver help.