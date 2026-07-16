Cowboys Get Alarming Trade Prediction Eagles Need To Keep Tabs On

After finding their hand forced to trade away Micah Parsons last season, the Dallas Cowboys are playing the same dangerous game with the star wide receiver, George Pickens.

When Parsons hit the trade block, the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to be the team to take him off the Cowboys’ hands. Dallas made it difficult, and eventually settled on the Green Bay Packers‘ deal.

The Cowboys haven’t received a request from Pickens just yet, but the star wideout was recently mentioned in a roundup of “next wave of NFL stars to request a trade.”

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Pickens wanted a new deal before the 2026 NFL season. The Cowboys placed him on the franchise tag instead.

So far, Pickens hasn’t expressed frustration with his situation, but that doesn’t guarantee the Cowboys are in the clear.

“This is a situation that could deteriorate quickly, given how volatile Pickens’ previous team relationships have been,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote.

“We’ve already seen Pickens’ tenure with one team end unhappily. What happens if the Cowboys are slow out of the gate in 2026, or if his target share doesn’t translate into the kind of production that positions him for a massive payday in 2027?”

Teams treat the sport like a business. Players do as well. Without a long-term deal in place, Pickens’ situation is a major gamble in 2026. He might be confident in July, but a lot can change when the season begins.

From a pure rival standpoint, the Eagles can simply feel good about the fact that one of their biggest threats is playing such a dangerous game with a dynamic player.

But on the other end, the Eagles have some question marks of their own, and it’s at the wide receiver position.

While the Eagles are confident that DeVonta Smith can slide into the No. 1 spot and produce like a star-studded top option, the other pass-catchers have a lot to prove. Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown are veterans who needed a fresh start and aren’t guaranteed to thrive with Jalen Hurts.

Makai Lemon is the Eagles’ first-round rookie. While expectations for him are high, the Eagles have to keep them in check. They cut ties with an All-Pro wideout in AJ Brown, and he left some major shoes to fill.

The Eagles are among the most aggressive teams in the league when it comes to the trade market. If the already-weak passing game misses a step without Brown, Pickens would be an intriguing option for Philadelphia.

While the Cowboys would certainly make it more difficult for the Eagles to talk shop regarding their 25-year-old wideout, it wouldn’t be a shocking development if Pickens makes this prediction come true.