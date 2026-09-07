Cowboys Announce Injury Update That Could Impact Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered a major injury ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly taking notice of the situation.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith suffered a thumb injury this offseason.

As a result, the star lineman will undergo surgery. The current timeline for his return is 4-to-6 weeks, as announced by the Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

When Do The Cowboys Face The Eagles?

The Cowboys and the Eagles will face off for the first time this year in Week 7.

If the Cowboys end up in the best-case scenario with Smith, then they won’t have any issue seeing him get rolled out for the Week 7 battle.

However, if Smith is pushing the limits on the timeline, he could be struggling to get back in time for the Eagles battle.

Similar to most injuries, Smith’s return will depend on how well he does with his recovery. Although there is a specific timeline, all return dates are hypothetical.

The Eagles and the Cowboys will play on October 26 in Philadelphia. The second game is set to take place on November 26 in Dallas, Texas.

Last season, the Eagles opened up the 2025 NFL season with a 24-20 win over the Cowboys at home. When the two teams met in November in Texas, the Cowboys put together an impressive second-half comeback after a quick start for Philadelphia.

The Eagles managed to win the NFC East by the end of the regular season. The two anticipate contending for the division title once again in 2026.