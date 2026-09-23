Since the 2026 NFL offseason, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has shown plenty of support for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Now that the league has gotten a glimpse of Hurts without the All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown, opinions are either staying the same or changing in a positive way.

In Irvin’s opinion, Hurts has been better off.

Cowboys Legend Delivers Strong Jalen Hurts Take Without AJ Brown

After seeing Jalen Hurts put together a clutch, game-winning drive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, the former Cowboys wideout has come to the conclusion that part of that success came from not worrying about a guy like AJ Brown.

“He was in the right space to make that kind of drive without worrying about, ‘Oh my God, I got somebody in my ear barking about this, barking about that.’ Now you come up on that last drive and you’re a little hesitant or you’re looking one way and you should be looking this way because you’re trying to satisfy that on person,” Irvin explained.

“That’s the key thing right there to watching that last drive and watching him do what he do. Jalen Hurts do what he do.”

Hurts was flawless while trailing late in the fourth quarter against the Titans. After putting together a successful two-minute drill, the Eagles managed to advance to 2-0 on the year.

The offense hasn’t been spectacular, but their problems haven’t revolved around the passing game. Hurts and his receivers, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Darius Cooper, have all filled the void of Brown quite well.

Jalen Hurts In 2026

Two weeks is a small sample size, but Hurts continues to churn out wins in his own way.

So far this season, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes for 567 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

On the ground, Hurts rushed 12 times for 62 yards, picking up four first downs.

The Eagles are unbeaten through two games. Next week, they are set to pay a visit to the Chicago Bears for Week 3.