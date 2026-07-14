Quiet time is over for the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL. With training camp around the corner, the rankings are getting released, and once again, Jalen Hurts is under scrutiny.

It’s a tradition in Philadelphia. After winning Super Bowl MVP before the 2025 NFL season, Hurts had pressure placed on him.

Naturally, the national and even local media are placing even more pressure on the veteran quarterback after a first-round exit. Many might agree with the skepticism surrounding Hurts.

As for the former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin, he questions it all.

Cowboys Legend Mindblown Over Treatment Of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

While making a rare appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 12, Irvin was asked about his thoughts on the Eagles without AJ Brown.

Admittedly “worried” about the Eagles’ offense due to his loss, Irvin believes that worries aren’t just about the loss of an All-Pro talent, and the presence of the often-criticized Jalen Hurts.

“It’s a new offense,” Irvin said. “When you’re running a new offense, you need that guy that said, I don’t know if this play is going to work, but I can go to him if it breaks down.”

After that, the Hurts-centered question rolled in.

“What I’m shocked about is the treatment of Jalen Hurts. Why is that like this, right? Why, why are you guys trying to get rid of Jalen Hurts already? Blows my mind.”

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Career

The 27-year-old dual-threat quarterback has faced a lot of criticism dating back to his NCAA career.

The star quarterback had stints at Alabama and Oklahoma before he became a shocking second-round selection for the Eagles in 2020.

At the time, the Eagles were heavily invested in Carson Wentz. The presence of an emerging Jalen Hurts shook up the team. It wouldn’t be long before the Eagles handed the keys to the offense over to Hurts.

From a wins-and-losses standpoint, Jalen Hurts is a winner. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, the Eagles have never posted a losing season.

Beyond that, they’ve been to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. Hurts has led them to two Super Bowls and won it all in 2024.

As a former NFL player, it’s clearly difficult for Irvin to see a player get treated a certain way when he’s won so much.

In 93 games, Hurts has posted a 57-25 record. He has completed 64.4% of his passes for 110 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. On the ground, Hurts has totaled 3,554 yards and 63 touchdowns throughout his career.