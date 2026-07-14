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Cowboys Legend Mindblown Over Treatment Of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

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Jalen Hurts
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Penn Live's Johnny McGonigal called the Week 9 matchup versus the New York Giants a trap game for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quiet time is over for the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL. With training camp around the corner, the rankings are getting released, and once again, Jalen Hurts is under scrutiny.

It’s a tradition in Philadelphia. After winning Super Bowl MVP before the 2025 NFL season, Hurts had pressure placed on him.

Naturally, the national and even local media are placing even more pressure on the veteran quarterback after a first-round exit. Many might agree with the skepticism surrounding Hurts.

As for the former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin, he questions it all.

Cowboys Legend Mindblown Over Treatment Of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While making a rare appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 12, Irvin was asked about his thoughts on the Eagles without AJ Brown.

Admittedly “worried” about the Eagles’ offense due to his loss, Irvin believes that worries aren’t just about the loss of an All-Pro talent, and the presence of the often-criticized Jalen Hurts.

“It’s a new offense,” Irvin said. “When you’re running a new offense, you need that guy that said, I don’t know if this play is going to work, but I can go to him if it breaks down.”

After that, the Hurts-centered question rolled in.

“What I’m shocked about is the treatment of Jalen Hurts. Why is that like this, right? Why, why are you guys trying to get rid of Jalen Hurts already? Blows my mind.”

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Career

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old dual-threat quarterback has faced a lot of criticism dating back to his NCAA career.

The star quarterback had stints at Alabama and Oklahoma before he became a shocking second-round selection for the Eagles in 2020.

At the time, the Eagles were heavily invested in Carson Wentz. The presence of an emerging Jalen Hurts shook up the team. It wouldn’t be long before the Eagles handed the keys to the offense over to Hurts.

From a wins-and-losses standpoint, Jalen Hurts is a winner. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, the Eagles have never posted a losing season.

Beyond that, they’ve been to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. Hurts has led them to two Super Bowls and won it all in 2024.

As a former NFL player, it’s clearly difficult for Irvin to see a player get treated a certain way when he’s won so much.

In 93 games, Hurts has posted a 57-25 record. He has completed 64.4% of his passes for 110 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. On the ground, Hurts has totaled 3,554 yards and 63 touchdowns throughout his career.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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