Ex-Cowboys Star Uses AJ Brown To Jab At Eagles Amid Losing Streak

Former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons knows the Philadelphia Eagles well. Although he doesn’t have to face them as frequently while on the Green Bay Packers, he still pays close attention to his NFC foe.

After the Eagles dropped their third straight game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the star pass rusher brought up the former disgruntled Eagles receiver, AJ Brown, suggesting that the Patriots wide receiver must be feeling validated.

Micah Parsons Discusses AJ Brown And The Eagles

“I bet AJ Brown is somewhere smiling right now,” Parsons said on The Edge.

“Like, ‘I told y’all… we’re a good football team, but we can’t execute.’ We had a whole fan base get mad at AJ Brown because he expected better. A player expects better out of an organization because they want to play better. They expect to put better numbers out, and fans are mad because he expects that. Oh, but we are winning… barely only gets by for so long. Now we’re seeing it. You can’t just keep barely winning when you’re losing talent because other teams are talented too!”

Just last season, AJ Brown’s frustrations with the Eagles were clear. Despite the team winning frequently early on, the star wideout didn’t look satisfied and failed to speak with satisfaction when discussing the state of the Eagles’ offense.

Eventually, it was revealed that Brown requested to be traded. The Eagles didn’t make that happen during the season, but he got his wish on June 1, when the Eagles struck a deal with the New England Patriots.

Since Brown left, the Eagles have fired up a new offensive system under Sean Mannion. Still, the team is struggling to find consistency, and they remain one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Was AJ Brown Right?

For the most part, yes. Here’s the thing: fans didn’t get upset with AJ Brown over his frustrations with the offense, as Parsons suggests.

The frustrations from the fan base were more about the way Brown was handling business. Despite wearing a captain patch on his jersey, Brown was frequently seen making cryptic posts on social media, getting into sideline altercations with the head coach, or looking flat-out disinterested.

He was also accused of turning in low-effort plays throughout the 2025 NFL season. Being a supposed leader on the team, Brown seemed to be failing on that front more often than not. Fans supported the message–but they had a problem with the delivery.