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Ex-Cowboys Star Uses AJ Brown To Jab At Eagles Amid Losing Streak

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons knows the Philadelphia Eagles well. Although he doesn’t have to face them as frequently while on the Green Bay Packers, he still pays close attention to his NFC foe.

After the Eagles dropped their third straight game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the star pass rusher brought up the former disgruntled Eagles receiver, AJ Brown, suggesting that the Patriots wide receiver must be feeling validated.

Micah Parsons Discusses AJ Brown And The Eagles

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I bet AJ Brown is somewhere smiling right now,” Parsons said on The Edge.

“Like, ‘I told y’all… we’re a good football team, but we can’t execute.’ We had a whole fan base get mad at AJ Brown because he expected better. A player expects better out of an organization because they want to play better. They expect to put better numbers out, and fans are mad because he expects that. Oh, but we are winning… barely only gets by for so long. Now we’re seeing it. You can’t just keep barely winning when you’re losing talent because other teams are talented too!”

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first down against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Just last season, AJ Brown’s frustrations with the Eagles were clear. Despite the team winning frequently early on, the star wideout didn’t look satisfied and failed to speak with satisfaction when discussing the state of the Eagles’ offense.

Eventually, it was revealed that Brown requested to be traded. The Eagles didn’t make that happen during the season, but he got his wish on June 1, when the Eagles struck a deal with the New England Patriots.

Since Brown left, the Eagles have fired up a new offensive system under Sean Mannion. Still, the team is struggling to find consistency, and they remain one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Was AJ Brown Right?

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown
GettyA.J. Brown made it clear he’s looking forward to playing with Drake Maye on the Patriots

For the most part, yes. Here’s the thing: fans didn’t get upset with AJ Brown over his frustrations with the offense, as Parsons suggests.

The frustrations from the fan base were more about the way Brown was handling business. Despite wearing a captain patch on his jersey, Brown was frequently seen making cryptic posts on social media, getting into sideline altercations with the head coach, or looking flat-out disinterested.

He was also accused of turning in low-effort plays throughout the 2025 NFL season. Being a supposed leader on the team, Brown seemed to be failing on that front more often than not. Fans supported the message–but they had a problem with the delivery.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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