Cowboys’ Shocking Release Explained After Eagles Rescue RB From FA

The Philadelphia Eagles generated a lot of buzz by adding the Dallas Cowboys castoff, Jaydon Blue.

The young veteran running back was cut by Dallas and quickly scooped up by Philadelphia to join the Eagles’ practice squad.

Blue’s release was a surprising one to many in and out of Dallas, which made it seem like the Eagles might’ve landed a steal for their practice squad.

However, one Cowboys-focused writer dropped the real on Blue’s departure.

Why Did Jaydon Blue Get Cut By Dallas?

Following an underwhelming rookie season, Blue was viewed as a potential breakout candidate for the Cowboys in 2026.

His chances of winning a starting spot were absolutely slim, but becoming Javonte Williams’ primary backup was on the table. Ultimately, Blue failed.

“Even if Dallas wasn’t simply looking for somebody to bring consistency and trust to the backfield, Blue did nothing to stand out and separate himself from the pack of running backs the Cowboys had in camp,” Blogging The Boys’ Jorge Guajardo wrote.

“No touchdowns and not even a single defining moment where Blue could have made the decision to let him go a tougher one. Dallas ultimately chose a different direction, claiming Emari Demercado off waivers from the Chiefs to add another experienced option behind Williams and Malik Davis, who won the RB2 spot.”

Clearly, there is a lot of room for improvement for Blue, and the Eagles are willing to play the patient game, as they have more than enough valuable depth ahead of Blue. They didn’t need a running back to rely on right away.

Jaydon Blue’s Journey To The NFL

After three seasons at the University of Texas (38 games), Blue finished his NCAA career with 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 56 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cowboys spent a fifth-round pick on Blue during the 2025 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Blue appeared in just five games.

Taking on 38 attempts, Blue totaled 129 yards (3.4 YPC), and one touchdown with the Cowboys.