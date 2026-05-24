Former Eagles Star Called Top Trade Target for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles make a lot of incredible personnel moves, but they’re not perfect.
The most shining example of their blind spot is former edge rusher Josh Sweat, who they passed over for a contract extension in 2024 in favor of free-agent bust Bryce Huff.
Sweat proceeded to lead the Eagles in sacks and to a Super Bowl win following the season, then left on the 1st thing smoking for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, with Sweat seemingly on the way out in Arizona after 1 brilliant but unhappy season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks his next landing spot could make the Eagles very uncomfortable, suggesting a trade for Sweat is the “one move” the Dallas Cowboys need to make before the season.
“The Dallas Cowboys have overhauled their edge rotation, trading for Rashan Gary before drafting Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham,” Knox wrote. “They should make one more move to solidify the group and make a play for Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat. Sweat isn’t necessarily on the trade block. However, he was absent at the start of OTAs, and, according to Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard, is ‘not particularly happy’ in Arizona. Adding Sweat would help complete the Cowboys’ edge-rushing rebuild.”
Josh Sweat’s Problem: The Cardinals Are Terrible
The biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now. Going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.
“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.
The Eagles have been trade-happy when it comes to edge rushers in recent years, cutting a deal for Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips at the 2025 trade deadline, then trading for Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard this offseason, and signing him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.
All Signs Point to Messy Exit for Josh Sweat
Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.
“Interestingly, Odegard didn’t say Sweat is in a contract dispute with the Cardinals,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on May 20. “He’s in the second year of his deal, but his pact has no guaranteed money beyond 2026. Coming off a career-high 12 sacks last season, the 29-year-old may want more financial security. Also, keep in mind that Sweat reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who took the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2023 after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Arizona fired him in January.”
In 2025, Sweat had a career-high 12.0 sacks to go with 13 TFL, 17 QB hits, and 4 forced fumbles. Sweat thought those numbers should have made him a Pro Bowler or NFL All-Pro, but he ended up getting neither.
“I’m upset because there’s only two individual things that you can get and it’s Pro Bowl and All-Pro,” Sweat told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss after he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. “And I got one taken away from me. I’m just flat out saying it was taken away from me — and it ain’t the first time.”
Former Eagles Star Called Top Trade Target for Cowboys