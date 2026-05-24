Former Eagles Star Called Top Trade Target for Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles make a lot of incredible personnel moves, but they’re not perfect.

The most shining example of their blind spot is former edge rusher Josh Sweat, who they passed over for a contract extension in 2024 in favor of free-agent bust Bryce Huff.

Sweat proceeded to lead the Eagles in sacks and to a Super Bowl win following the season, then left on the 1st thing smoking for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, with Sweat seemingly on the way out in Arizona after 1 brilliant but unhappy season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks his next landing spot could make the Eagles very uncomfortable, suggesting a trade for Sweat is the “one move” the Dallas Cowboys need to make before the season.