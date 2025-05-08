Eagles Predicted to Part Ways With Young QB After NFL Draft

Just a few months back, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, along with a fifth-round draft pick, in a trade for Kenny Pickett.

It was a move that positioned DTR as a developmental quarterback behind established starter Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, who has moved into the QB2 role. Philly’s coaching staff was — and likely remains — intrigued by DTR’s athleticism and potential, but another QB has entered the chat.

A month after adding DTR, Philadelphia took QB Kyle McCord in the draft. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro thinks McCord’s addition could mean DTR is donezo.

“The Eagles just used a sixth-round pick to select Kyle McCord out of Syracuse. That doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to beat out Dorian Thompson-Robinson for that job but it should give him the upper hand,” Zangaro wrote on May 5, adding:

“The Eagles got DTR back in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason and thought he’d be a good player to bring in to develop but now he might be on the outside of the position group. The top two — Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee — are locked into their spots as starter and backup going into the 2025 season.”

Will Philadelphia Eagles Cut Dorian-Thompson in Favor of Kyle McCord?

It’ll all come down to training camp and the preseason. Their respective performances in preseason games and practices will determine who secures the QB3 role. Regardless, heading into camp, Thompson-Robinson is more experienced than McCord.

DTR’s NFL career began when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round in 2023. During his two seasons with the Browns, he played in 15 games, going 121-230 for 880 yards, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 1:10 and a passer rating of 45.2.

While he didn’t light it up with his arm, he did show some solid mobility, rushing for 187 yards on 35 carries (that’s 5.3 yards per carry). His numbers aren’t going to win him any roster spots, but his experience against NFL-level defense might.

It’s McCord who could be the real wild card here.

A Look at McCord’s College Stats

McCord began his college career at Ohio State, where he played from 2021 to 2023. During his tenure with the Buckeyes, he appeared in 24 games, starting 13 of them.

He went 270-406, throwing for 3,776 yards, 27 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. His most notable season came in 2023 when he started 12 games, leading Ohio State to an 11–1 record and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. Despite playing well, McCord faced uncertainty regarding his starting role with the Buckeyes the following season, prompting him to move on.

In 2024, McCord transferred to Syracuse, seeking a fresh start and a new opportunity. He described the move as a “business decision,” emphasizing the need to find a program that would afford him the best possible opportunities. At Syracuse, McCord had a standout season, leading the nation with 4,779 passing yards, throwing 34 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.

His performance was instrumental in guiding the Orange to a 10–3 record and a victory in the Holiday Bowl.

It’s not difficult to see why some believe the rookie will beat DTR out for QB3. The potential is there. If the execution is there too, Thompson-Robinson may be as good as gone.