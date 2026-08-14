Eagles Urged to Cut Disappointing Former 12-Game Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles hoped Jakorian Bennett could be a solution at cornerback when they obtained him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2025 season.

Given myriad chances to prove himself, Bennett has been an abject failure over the last year, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put him at the top of his list of NFL players who should be cut before the regular season begins.

“The Eagles needed competition at the No. 2 cornerback spot, but Bennett didn’t make an impact on defense,” Moton wrote on August 14. “He only played 98 defensive snaps in 11 games. This offseason, Philadelphia signed Riq Woolen to bolster its cornerback room. He’ll likely start opposite Quinyon Mitchell with Cooper DeJean in the slot. Philadelphia also brought in Jonathan Jones, who has experience on the boundary and in the nickel spot. In a much-improved group, Bennett may not have a chance to carve out a role, and he has little experience on special teams. Kelee Ringo is also at the bottom of the cornerback depth chart, but he’s logged at least 69 percent of the snaps on special teams in three years with the team.”

Eagles Made Surprise Trade for Jakorian Bennett

The Eagles made a surprise trade in August 2025, sending defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Bennett, a 2023 4th-round pick.

“Trade: Raiders are sending CB Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Bennett started 11 games over the previous 2 seasons for the Raiders, including a career-high 7 games in 2024, when he had 26 tackles and a career-high 8 pass deflections.

How Bennett would fit in with the Eagles was complicated from the start.

“I’m someone that’s been wanting the Eagles to add another CB, not so much because I didn’t believe Ringo could win the job, but because I just didn’t like the depth there at all,” X user Chuck Maranan wrote on his official account in August 2025. “We needed another body. Jakorian Bennett is that, and very possibly more. I admittedly didn’t watch much of him last year, but I know the word around the Raiders was that he was solid and promising, he just isn’t a fit anymore in that defense. Things just got very interesting!”

Eagles Landed Prize With Super Bowl Champion

The Eagles already have 2 NFL All-Pro cornerbacks on the roster with 2024 1st-round pick Quinyon Mitchell and 2024 2nd-round pick and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean, who will play multiple positions this year — both were foundational pieces as rookies in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia added another firestarter at cornerback this offseason by signing Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen away from the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN singled Woolen out as the NFL’s “Biggest Surprise” in June.

“The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million this offseason to solidify the corner spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on June 22. “He has opened some eyes with his unique blend of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), speed and coverage skills. The highlight was an interception of a Jalen Hurts throw during minicamp when he anticipated a throw to tight end Dallas Goedert, undercut the route and sped the other way with the pick.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called signing Woolen the NFL’s “Best Offseason Move” before his standout performance at minicamp.

“Bringing in Woolen upgrades the Eagles at two spots,” Barnwell wrote. “In their nickel subpackage, Woolen’s size and ability to disrupt routes should appeal to Fangio. The former Seahawks corner has allowed a passer rating under 80 in each of his first four seasons as a pro. He’ll also play on the outside when the Eagles are in their base defense, allowing DeJean to move to safety in four-DB sets, which will help the Eagles cover for the departed Reed Blankenship.”