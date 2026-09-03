Dallas Cowboys Get Bold Prediction After Key Addition From Eagles

During the 2026 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys were incredibly lopsided. Despite a strong offensive showing throughout the year, the defense was the clear weak point for them, as they allowed the most points in the league.

The Philadelphia Eagles surely benefited from Dallas’ defensive struggles. As the Cowboys finished the 2025 NFL season at 7-9, the Eagles won the NFC East for the second season in a row.

As expected, the Cowboys fired their defensive coordinator. Unfortunately, that big change affected the Eagles in a big way, as Dallas plucked Philly’s defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, to take over.

Suddenly, a sprinkle of the Eagles’ defensive recipe has NFL writers viewing the Cowboys’ upcoming campaign differently.

Cowboys Prediction Puts The Eagles And The NFC East On Notice

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted the biggest surprises that could shake up the season, noting that the Cowboys could go from being the worst defense to one of the best units in the league.

“Parker helped develop cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and versatile defensive back Cooper DeJean, both of whom earned first-team All-Pro honors. The Eagles allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL last season, and their defense has surrendered the fewest passing yards in the league since the start of the 2024 campaign,” Moton wrote.

“The Cowboys bolstered their pass rush with seasoned veterans, acquiring Rashan Gary from the Packers and signing Von Miller. They also added a couple of rookie first-rounders in defensive back Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. As free-agent pickups, cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Jalen Thompson will fill starting roles.”

While Parker served as a secondary coach for the Eagles, answering to the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, his success certainly hasn’t been overlooked or overshadowed by the veteran DC during his time in Philly. Parker was dubbed as a huge loss for the Eagles.

Time will tell if he’s able to find the same success with more gameday responsibilities added to his plate.

Christian Parker’s Pre-Cowboys Run

Before landing in Dallas, the 34-year-old coach started his career as a DB coach at Virginia State in 2013. He held the same position at Norfolk State before becoming a defensive analyst at Notre Dame in 2017.

In 2018, Parker became a defensive analyst at Texas A&M. The NFL came calling in 2019, as Parker landed a defensive quality control job with the Green Bay Packers. He earned the defensive backs coach position with the Denver Broncos in 2021, and went to the Eagles in 2024.

For the first time, Parker will serve as a defensive coordinator with the Cowboys.