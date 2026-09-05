Dallas Cowboys Get Bold Trade Proposal That Would Put Eagles On Notice

Throughout the 2025 NFL season and into the 2026 offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of a few teams consistently linked to the veteran edge rusher, Maxx Crosby.

Although Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason, the deal fell through. With Crosby back with the Las Vegas Raiders, everything seems to be on good terms for the time being.

But eventually, Crosby could find himself on the trade block one again. If the Raiders get off to a slow start, but a contender has a clear need for a star-caliber pass rusher, that could open the opportunity for Crosby to get moved again.

In a recent rundown of bold trade predictions, the Eagles’ NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, were predicted to land Crosby.

A Mock Trade That Could Instill Fear In The Eagles

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a mock trade where the Cowboys give up a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and Rashan Gary. Crosby is the lone returning piece in the hypothetical deal.

“If Dallas looks like a formidable playoff contender by November, trading valuable draft capital—along with a proven player like Rashan Gary, who was acquired via trade early in the offseason—to get Crosby could be the sort of all-in move that Jones believes will get him to the Super Bowl,” Knox wrote.

The Cowboys’ defense was by far their weak spot in 2025, but their changes on paper have the NFL on notice. Many believe that the Cowboys could see a defensive transformation in 2026, becoming a true threat to the Eagles’ division three-peat, and possibly more in the NFC.

While Crosby’s recent injury history was clearly concerning enough for the Ravens to backpedal on the star, there is no denying that he is a game-changer when healthy.

Maxx Crosby’s NFL Career

Since joining the Raiders in 2019, Crosby has appeared in 110 games.

The veteran pass rusher has racked up 439 tackles and 69.5 sacks throughout his seven-year career. He is a two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

He remains one of the most prominent defensive linemen in the game. Unfortunately, Crosby has been competing for a struggling Raiders team with just one playoff appearance since his rookie effort.

Should The Eagles Still Be In On Maxx Crosby?

While the Jonathan Greenard injury is a concern, the Eagles’ front line hasn’t given any analysts the idea that they won’t be dominant again in 2026.

If the Eagles need a pass rusher, they will likely search for a buy-low depth piece, rather than parting with two picks and a notable player for Crosby.

At this stage of the offseason, the Eagles are likely more concerned about Crosby landing with a direct rival, rather than making his way to the City of Brotherly Love.