Hi, Subscriber

Dallas Cowboys Forced Eagles To Call Up 31-Year-Old NFL Vet

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 26: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles elevated Kenny Moore to the active roster.

Considering the defense’s secondary struggled once again against the Chicago Bears, it seemed like an obvious move to call in some help.

Kenny Moore
GettyCornerback Kenny Moore

However, there was more to it. Moore is a reinforcement, but he was elevated specifically due to the fact that he was gaining interest from another team.

Dallas Cowboys Forced Eagles To Call Up 31-Year-Old NFL Vet

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dallas Cowboys were considering adding the 31-year-old defensive back to their active roster.

Since Moore wasn’t on a standard NFL deal, the Cowboys could’ve poached him–a scenario the Eagles are familiar with this season.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Samuel Womack III #33 and Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrate while playing the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won 38-30. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

However, Moore took the Eagles up on their offer to join the roster. According to PHLY’s EJ Smith, Moore revealed he wanted to stay with the Eagles because he “grew comfortable with the staff.”

“It was a crazy day yesterday. Honestly, I guess everybody was just waiting to for me to go to practice, I don’t know. It was weird because we’ve had all offseason to do that, you know? …After being here for a week, I feel very comfortable with my coaches, and I love it here, and I want to see this opportunity through. I didn’t want to just pick up and go again,” Moore told reporters, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Kenny Moore’s NFL Career

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Unlike most practice squad players, Moore has plenty of NFL experience.

Being in the league since 2017, Moore has appeared in 132 games, with 111 of them as a starter.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts as he leaves the field after their 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Last year, Moore played in 14 games. He racked up 55 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception.

The Eagles have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, and the former Pro Bowler could certainly provide help there. It’s unclear if Moore will have a role this week against the Rams, but the Eagles no longer have to worry about the Cowboys posing a threat to sign him.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments