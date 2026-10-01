Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles elevated Kenny Moore to the active roster.

Considering the defense’s secondary struggled once again against the Chicago Bears, it seemed like an obvious move to call in some help.

However, there was more to it. Moore is a reinforcement, but he was elevated specifically due to the fact that he was gaining interest from another team.

Dallas Cowboys Forced Eagles To Call Up 31-Year-Old NFL Vet

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dallas Cowboys were considering adding the 31-year-old defensive back to their active roster.

Since Moore wasn’t on a standard NFL deal, the Cowboys could’ve poached him–a scenario the Eagles are familiar with this season.

However, Moore took the Eagles up on their offer to join the roster. According to PHLY’s EJ Smith, Moore revealed he wanted to stay with the Eagles because he “grew comfortable with the staff.”

“It was a crazy day yesterday. Honestly, I guess everybody was just waiting to for me to go to practice, I don’t know. It was weird because we’ve had all offseason to do that, you know? …After being here for a week, I feel very comfortable with my coaches, and I love it here, and I want to see this opportunity through. I didn’t want to just pick up and go again,” Moore told reporters, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Kenny Moore’s NFL Career

Unlike most practice squad players, Moore has plenty of NFL experience.

Being in the league since 2017, Moore has appeared in 132 games, with 111 of them as a starter.

Last year, Moore played in 14 games. He racked up 55 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception.

The Eagles have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, and the former Pro Bowler could certainly provide help there. It’s unclear if Moore will have a role this week against the Rams, but the Eagles no longer have to worry about the Cowboys posing a threat to sign him.