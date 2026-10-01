The competition for the top of the NFC East just got a little harder for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Late Wednesday night, the Cowboys struck a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to add the veteran cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The move certainly puts the Eagles and the rest of the NFC East on notice.

“[The] Cowboys are sending a 2nd-round pick and a conditional 6th to the Steelers in the trade to get Joey Porter Jr.,” Jordan Schultz reported. “Deal is being finalized tonight.”

Dallas Cowboys’ Big Trade News Puts Eagles On Notice Before Rams Game

Porter, 26, is a former Penn State football star. He attended PSU from 2019 up until 2022. After four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Porter entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

The cornerback ended up selected in the second round (No. 32 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Throughout his first three seasons with the Steelers, Porter combined 165 tackles. He has three interceptions and 31 pass deflections throughout his career.

In 2025, the Steelers rolled out Porter for 14 games. He had 52 tackles, one interception, and a career-high 14 pass deflections. The veteran cornerback also registered the first and only sack of his career.

All offseason long, Porter was in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He missed every game so far this season and was on pace to miss the Thursday Night Football action against the Cleveland Browns.

Now, Porter is headed to Dallas, Texas, to help a Cowboys defense that has continued to struggle through the first few weeks of action. Porter links with former Eagles DB coach Christian Parker, who serves as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

NFC East Standings

Heading into Week 4, the Eagles are ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC East.

With wins over the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles started the year off undefeated. A Monday Night Football beatdown by the Chicago Bears handed the Birds their first loss. They are 2-1, tied with the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys came home from Brazil with a 1-2 record. They lost a tight battle against the Baltimore Ravens, weeks after losing to the Giants. Similar to the Eagles, the Cowboys managed to defeat the Commanders this season.

On Sunday, October 4, the Cowboys will pay a visit to the Houston Texans. While Porter might not get on the field for them right away, he’ll surely add a boost to their secondary.