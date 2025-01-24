2 Key Eagles Starters Go Down With Injuries Ahead of NFC Championship

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a significant issue ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders.

Two key starters have popped up on the injury report this week: center Cam Jurgens and tight end Dallas Goedert. Both players missed multiple practice sessions this week, raising concerns about their availability for the biggest game of their season to date.

Jurgens did not participate in practice due to a back injury. In his absence, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson took snaps at center during Thursday’s practice, with Tyler Steen filling in at left guard. This reshuffling could seriously disrupt the cohesion of the offensive line, particularly affecting the left side, which has been instrumental in the Eagles’ rushing success.

Jurgens’ role is pivotal in orchestrating the offensive line’s assignments and providing protection for quarterback Jalen Hurts. His absence could lead to increased pressure on Hurts and potential vulnerabilities in both pass protection and run blocking.

Will Injured Cam Jurgens & Dallas Goedert Play vs. Commanders?

Right now, it’s not looking good for Jurgens specifically.

“Maybe Cam Jurgens will play but Landon Dickerson taking reps at center sure seems to indicate there is a chance he doesn’t,” Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP wrote on Treads.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t say anything definitive, either. “We’ll see where he is. It’s hard to predict these things this far out,” Sirianni said about Jurgens specifically.

Goedert was present at practice but did not participate in warm-ups. The veteran TE has been a reliable target for Hurts, especially in critical situations. His absence would not only limit the Eagles’ passing options but also affect their blocking schemes, as Goedert contributes significantly to run support. Without him, the team may need to rely more heavily on wide receivers and backup tight ends, potentially altering their offensive strategy.

The Commanders’ defense, known for its creative run blitzes, poses a formidable challenge. The absence of players like Jurgens and Goedert could hinder the Eagles’ ability to counter the aggression Washington is sure to bring. The Commanders have been effective in disrupting opponents’ offensive rhythms all season, and the Eagles will need to adapt their game plan accordingly if either — or both — players can’t go.

A Look Back at the Previous 2 Matchups

The Eagles and Commanders faced each other twice this past season, with each team winning one game apiece. In their first matchup, on November 14 at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles got a 26–18 home win. The game was close for a while, with the Commanders leading 10–3 deep into the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied though, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Key plays included a touchdown by Goedert and an interception by safety Reed Blankenship, which shifted the momentum in favor of Philadelphia.

The rematch took place on December 22, 2024, at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C., where the Commanders edged the Eagles with a 36–33 victory. The Eagles started strong, building a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

But an injury to Hurts allowed the Commanders to mount a comeback. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered an exceptional performance, throwing five touchdowns, becoming the first Washington quarterback since 1991 to toss that many TDs. Despite committing five turnovers, the Commanders overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, with Daniels leading a game-winning 57-yard touchdown drive in the final moments.

The third matchup between these two teams promises to be just as dramatic — and there’s way more at stake.