Lately, Dallas Goedert seems to be on borrowed time with the Philadelphia Eagles. For the past two years, the veteran tight end entered the offseason with his future in Philadelphia in question.

Before the 2025 NFL season, Goedert restructured his contract so he could stay with the team for another year.

Many believed that Goedert’s final season with the Eagles would be in 2025. While Goedert tested free agency briefly in 2026, it was only a matter of time before he re-signed with the Eagles.

The veteran tight end is on a one-year, $7 million contract. On Tuesday, June 9, Goedert explained returning to the Eagles for another run.

Eagles Star Dallas Goedert Explains Why He Turned Down Other Teams

“I was able to test free agency a little bit. Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here,” Goedert told reporters, according to The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

“Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would have had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”

Dallas Goedert’s Eagles History

In 2018, Goedert wrapped up a run at South Dakota State.

As one of the top tight ends in his draft class, Goedert was selected in the second round with the 49th overall pick by the Eagles.

At the time, the Eagles were still working with Zach Ertz. The presence of Ertz gave Goedert an opportunity to learn from one of the top tight ends in the game, who was critical in helping the Eagles amid their Super Bowl run.

Although it took a few years before Goedert was the Eagles’ full-time starter at the tight end position, he played a critical role from the jump.

During his rookie year, Goedert posted 334 yards and four touchdowns. In his second season, he improved to 607 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2021 NFL season remains Goedert’s career-high in receiving yards, as he caught 56 passes for 830 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, Goedert caught 60 passes for 591 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

Overall, Goedert has produced 4,085 yards and 35 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Eagles. He will continue to build on his legacy with the franchise in 2026.